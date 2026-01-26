Woman Charged With Killing Rapper Billy Resio, NBA YoungBoy Collaborator

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A woman faces murder charges for killing Durham rapper Billy Resio, who collaborated with NBA YoungBoy.

A woman is sitting behind bars without bail after Durham police charged her with murdering rapper Billy Resio, who had just dropped a collaboration with NBA YoungBoy.

Aryahna Kiara Mangum faces four felony charges in the January 4 drive-by shooting that killed Billy Resio. Court records show Mangum was arrested on charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and two counts of felony conspiracy.

Billy Resio was driving his 2024 Chevrolet Malibu west on Hillsborough Road around 9 P.M. when another vehicle pulled alongside and opened fire.

The Durham rapper was shot in the neck and died at the scene. A female passenger suffered a gunshot wound to the head but survived the attack.

The shooting cut short the career of an artist who had recently signed with Rich Nation Entertainment LLC, the Miami-based label that also represents Petey Pablo.

Billy Resio’s collaboration with NBA YoungBoy on “Labeled Me Top Shotta” had been distributed through the label and showcased his potential for mainstream success.

Rich Nation CEO Michael Mitchell described Billy Resio as “pure heart, raw truth, hunger, and loyalty” in social media tributes following the rapper’s death. Mitchell said the rapper was planning to relocate from Durham to Miami to focus on his music career and escape the violence plaguing his hometown.

“He was just a natural, like he was born to do it,” Mitchell told WRAL News. “Wish I could have saved him because we had talked about him moving out of Durham and coming down here to Miami.”

Billy Resio attended Durham School of the Arts and leaves behind a son and a daughter. His obituary described him as someone who “remained remarkably humble, known for a generous spirit and a willingness to assist anyone in need.”

The rapper’s music catalog included tracks like “No Lie” and “Bonnie and Clyde,” which demonstrated his lyrical abilities and emotional depth.

His collaboration with NBA YoungBoy represented a breakthrough moment that could have launched him into Hip-Hop’s mainstream.