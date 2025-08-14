Woman Who Gave Drop On Julio Foolio Heading To Trial For Setting Him Up

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Alicia Andrews will be the first to stand trial in the killing of rapper Julio Foolio, accused of helping orchestrate the ambush that ended his life.

Alicia Andrews will be the first of five defendants to stand trial in the killing of Julio Foolio, the Jacksonville rapper gunned down in Tampa during his 26th birthday celebration, in what authorities say was a targeted ambush tied to a long-running gang feud.

Andrews, who is accused of trailing Foolio and tipping off his location to the alleged gunmen, is scheduled to face a jury starting Monday, August 18, in Hillsborough County.

Prosecutors claim she played a key role in setting up the fatal shooting that took place in the early hours of June 23, 2024, outside a Holiday Inn near the University of South Florida.

According to Court TV, Andrews was charged with first-degree premeditated murder alongside her boyfriend, Isaiah Chance Jr., and three other men: Sean Gathright, Rashad Murphy and Davion Murphy. The state is pursuing the death penalty for some of the accused.

Surveillance footage from the Home2 Suites parking lot captured three masked shooters opening fire on Foolio’s vehicle.

The attack killed him and injured three others. Investigators say the suspects followed Foolio across Tampa as he moved between party spots, eventually catching up with him after he posted his location on social media.

Prosecutors allege the murder was part of a broader gang rivalry between Foolio’s KTA crew and Yungeen Ace‘s ATK group, which has seen years of escalating violence.

Their feud intensified after Foolio’s cousin was killed in 2017, and both rappers have taken jabs at each other in music and online.

Andrews’ defense team attempted to introduce claims of domestic abuse to explain her mental state at the time of the incident.

However, Judge Michelle Sisco sided with the prosecution, ruling that Florida law does not allow duress as a defense in premeditated murder cases. The court deemed the evidence inadmissible.

Opening statements in Andrews’ trial are expected to begin Tuesday, with more than 100 potential jurors called to court. Witness testimony will follow throughout the week.

The trial begins August 18 in Hillsborough County.