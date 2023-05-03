Writers’ Strike Impacts Pete Davidson And Lil Uzi Vert’s Episode Of Saturday Night Live

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The guild says the studios would not bend to their negotiation requests.

The Writers Guild of America strike is impacting everyone, including some of your favorite shows on television.

While you might think the writers are for traditionally scripted movies, television dramas, and sitcoms, it also impacts late-night talk and variety shows like “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

It is also impacting “Saturday Night Live,” America’s longest-running sketch show, according to Forbes.

It has been announced that the scheduled episode of SNL, hosted by Pete Davidson with Lil Uzi Vert as a musical guest< has been canceled.

“The previously announced ‘Saturday Night Live’ hosted by Pete Davidson and musical guest Lil Uzi Vert is canceled due to the writers’ strike. ‘SNL’ will air repeats until further notice starting Saturday, May 6,” the press release reads.

The strike is stable after WGA has tried to reach an agreement for six weeks with Amazon, Apple, Discovery-Warner, Disney, Paramount, Sony, NBC Universal, and Netflix regarding the benefits of its rights like fair pay and protections. But have not been successful in their negotiation.

“Over the course of the negotiation, we explained how the companies’ business practices have slashed our compensation and residuals and undermined our working conditions,” the guild’s statement said.

Adding, “We are determined to achieve a new contract with fair pay that reflects the value of our contribution to company success and includes protections to ensure that writing survives as a sustainable profession.”

No word on if the episode will be rescheduled.