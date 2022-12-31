Ye Tops Palestinian Authority On Simon Wiesenthal Center’s Anti-Semitism 2023 List

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Ye managed to land at #1 on the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s chart of worst anti-Semitics in the WORLD – after the rapper went “deathcon 3” on Jewish people.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center has released its annual Global Anti-Semitism Top Ten list, and the person to hit the top of the chart in 2022 is none other than Ye (formerly known as Kanye West).

The list includes organizations and individuals who have contributed to the spread of anti-Semitism. The rapper topped the United Nations Human Rights Council, Mahmoud Abbas and the Palestinian Authority, and the Black Hebrew Israelite Movement.

Ye has made headlines this year for his anti-Semitic comments about Jewish people, including tweeting that he was going to “deathcon 3 on Jewish people,” expressing admiration for Adolf Hitler, and denying parts of the Holocaust on Alex Jones’s Infowars show, while suggesting that Jews should forgive Hitler.

The mainstreaming of anti-Semitism on social media, led partly by Ye, has had severe consequences. It has fueled anti-Semitic hate crimes and normalized anti-Jewish hate speech, causing harm and fear for Jewish individuals worldwide.

“The unprecedented mainstreaming of Jew-hatred on social media, led by Kanye West (Ye), fueled anti-Semitic hate crimes and normalized anti-Jewish hate speech,” stated Rabbi Marvin Hier, SWC Founder and CEO. “Politicians offer words of solace to Jewish victims but failed to take effective measures to curb the attacks, while UN diplomats, cultural and academic elite often legitimize hatred of the Jewish state.”

Earlier this month, Ye was named “Antisemite of the Year” by watchdog group StopAntisemitism, who called him the “most problematic” person of 2022.

The group made its decision after weeks of research and nearly 10,000 votes from members online.

As a result of Ye’s actions, Adidas, GAP, and Balenciaga ended their partnerships with him, causing his net worth to plummet from over $2 billion to just over $400 million.

Ye also had his honorary degree from The School of the Art Institute of Chicago revoked and has been suspended from Twitter and Instagram for his vitriolic speech.