Yeat Teams With Kid Cudi’s App Encore To Stream Sold-Out L.A. Show

Yeat has teamed up with Kid Cudi’s new app Encore to stream shows from his sold-out nationwide 2 Alivë Tour. Read more!

Yeat recently shut down his pop-up show at The Roxy in Los Angeles, with fans lined up for blocks and blocks.

The 22-year-old rapper, who hails from Irvine, California, has exploded on the scene by creating his own lane and a sound that listeners can’t help but gravitate towards.

Now, Yeat is embarking on his 2 Alivë Tour, with 15 sold-out shows across the country. The name derives from his debut project, which debuted at #6 on the Top 200 charts and has generated over 100 million streams to date.

On Monday, May 9th, Yeat will be taking over The Fonda in Hollywood for the first of three sold-out shows at the legendary venue. In addition, fans who can’t make the physical show have the opportunity to watch the entire concert via an Encore livestream.

The Yeat live stream will be available to all fans on Kid Cudi’s Encore app free of charge.

UTA’s Mike G, who represents Yeat alongside Young Thug, The Kid Laroi, Burna Boy, and Wizkid, states, “Yeat is a generational artist who’s revolutionizing fan engagement, from streaming to live touring. His tour sold out on pre-sale in a matter of minutes. Partnering with an incredible platform like Encore will give fans who couldn’t be at his show the opportunity to see his live performance from the Fonda Theater.”

Kid Cudi teamed up with screenwriter Ian Edelman and software engineer Jonathan Gray to unveil Encore in October 2021.

The mobile-based platform provides better live music opportunities to fans while enabling performers to find new ways to connect and cash in on their work. Cudi serves as Encore’s chief creative officer to oversee its artistic vision.

Yeat follows in the footsteps of artists such as Trippie Redd, Kid Cudi, and SSGKobe, who all recently performed in the metaverse on the app.

Yeat is an example of what happens when underground goes mainstream, and we are here for it!