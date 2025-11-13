Yo-Yo Mixes Hip-Hop History With Kitchen Flavor In Her FOX 5 DC Interview

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Yo-Yo brought her Hip-Hop legacy and culinary chops to FOX 5 DC, highlighting her cooking show and decades of cultural impact.

Yo-Yo served up a blend of music legacy and culinary flair during her appearance on FOX 5 DC, where she spotlighted her cooking series “Downright Delicious with Yo-Yo” and reflected on her decades-long journey through Hip-Hop and beyond.

The Grammy-nominated artist joined FOX 5’s Marissa Mitchell to talk about her latest venture on Aspire TV. The show, which airs Tuesdays, features the rapper sharing home-style recipes with the same energy that helped define her as a force in West Coast Hip-Hop.

“It’s a gift from God. I love to cook. I mean, it’s the only time I can bring my family from upstairs to downstairs. And it’s my passion. It’s something that I’ve been doing for a long time,” Yo Yo said. “I play music. I invite people over. I cook for you. I create a great cocktail for you. I beat you in dominoes and spades. And we have an amazing time. And this is just my way, another way of feeding the community.”

“Downright Delicious with Yo-Yo” isn’t just about food, it’s about culture, family and connection. The show reflects the values that Yo-Yo has long championed, both in her music and her community work.

The Los Angeles native rose to prominence in the late 1980s, earning acclaim for her collaborations with Ice Cube and her unapologetic voice in a male-dominated genre.

Outside of entertainment, Yo-Yo continues to invest in the next generation through her Yo-Yo School of Hip-Hop, a program that uses music as a tool for education and empowerment.

Her foundation, Cafe Mocha Cares, assists women, children, and families in transitioning from shelters back into society. The organization celebrated its 15th anniversary, hosting the “Salute Them Awards.”

The cooking show is another chapter in her evolving career, one that blends her creative talents with her dedication to uplifting communities.