Young Dolph Suspect Won’t Be Getting Visits From Family Or Friends Any Time Soon Over Rap Song Released From Prison

One of the guys accused of killing Young Dolph won’t be getting visits or calls from any of his friends or family over a song he dropped from prison. Read more!

Young Dolph, a renowned rapper, was tragically murdered, and the prime suspect in the case, Justin Johnson, has faced legal repercussions ever since.

Recently, WREG reported that Johnson, aka Straight Drop, was denied the reinstatement of phone and visitation privileges during a court hearing over a rap song he released from jail.

The suspension of Johnson’s privileges occurred after he uploaded a song on YouTube in November of 2022.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office conducted an internal investigation in response to Johnson’s release of a song from jail called “No Statements,” addressing Young Dolph’s death.

The song led to the limitation of Johnson’s visitation rights due to safety concerns.

Judge Lee Coffee ultimately decided to maintain Johnson’s current restrictions despite the protests of Johnson’s lawyer Luke Evans.

Evans argued that Johnson’s rights were being violated, but Judge Coffee was not hearing it.

It is not Johnson’s first attempt to promote his rap career after Young Dolph’s murder.

Rather than surrendering upon being initially charged, Johnson released a music video titled “Track Hawk” in January while still on the run.

Young Dolph was 36-year’s-old when he was fatally shot outside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies, a bakery in Memphis, Tennessee.

Multiple suspects were identified and arrested in connection with the violent shooting.

Justin Johnson, a.k.a. “Straight Drop,” was the first suspect identified in the case. He is charged with first-degree murder and additional theft charges, being a convicted felon possessing a firearm, and employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

Cornelius Smith was the second suspect implicated in the murder of Young Dolph. Like Johnson, Smith is charged with first-degree murder, as well as employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and being a felon in possession of a handgun.

Shundale Barnett was arrested in connection with the case after an extensive manhunt. Law enforcement officials identified Barnett as a suspect due to his alleged involvement in helping Johnson remain on the lam in the weeks after the murder.

Barnett is charged with criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder and accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Johnson is scheduled to appear in court again on June 9.