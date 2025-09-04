YSL Co-Founder Mondo Exposes Young Thug As Real Snitch Behind RICO Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

YSL co-founder Mondo accused Young Thug of betraying the crew and sparking the RICO case, calling him the “biggest rat” during a fiery rant.

YSL Mondo unleashed a blistering rebuke of Young Thug on Instagram Live Wednesday (September 3), accusing the rapper of igniting the YSL RICO case by cooperating with law enforcement and betraying the very crew he helped create.

The YSL co-founder dismissed the narrative that Lil Woody’s cooperation triggered the indictment, instead blaming Thug for speaking to police about the 2015 shooting of Lil Wayne’s tour bus.

“Man, you the first n#### to tell, buddy. You the first n#### going in that m########### talking to the police,” Mondo said. “I ain’t going to keep beating around the bush. You the reason why the RICO started, buddy.”

Mondo’s remarks come amid growing tension within the YSL circle, as leaked interrogation footage and jailhouse audio recordings have fractured loyalties.

YSL Mondo Brands Young Thug “The Biggest Rat”

He took particular issue with Thug’s past criticism of Gunna, who accepted an Alford plea, and Lil Woody, a key witness for the prosecution. “You the biggest rat, you is a possum,” Mondo said. “You ruined a lot of people’s lives down there, for real. That s### ain’t right.”

Mondo also accused Thug of dismantling the movement from within.

“You sunk the ship, my brother,” he added. “And it’s so crazy when I say you ruined so many people’s lives ‘cuz you had so many people like me investing my energy and investing so much into you, and love and loyalty into you that I put my own g###### rap career on the back burner.”

He also called out what he sees as hypocrisy in Thug’s public stance against snitching.

“You was the big rat,” he said. “God is putting belt to your ass right now, boy, ‘cuz your career is through. What you going to rap about now?… The world know you was a rat.”

Despite the harsh words, Mondo offered a final piece of advice: turn to faith.

“While you around here bullshitting, talking about n##### that rat need to go gospel…boy, that’s what might save you,” he said. “Give your life to God the real way.”

The rant follows a previous tirade from Mondo last week, where he also accused Thug of hypocrisy after audio surfaced suggesting Thug implicated Peewee Roscoe in the Lil Wayne shooting.

Thug has denied cooperating. “They didn’t play my interrogation video in court cause I helped my brada,” he wrote on social media. “#Ratwhere?”