Yung Miami Catches Heat For Launching “The Gays” Merch Collection

She previously apologized for offending members of the LGBTQ community.

City Girls rapper Yung Miami announced the launch of her first-ever “The Gays” pride collection. According to the Florida native, the Caresha Please-branded merchandise celebrates the freedom and diversity within the LGBTQ+ community.

“In light of gay pride, I wanted to do something for the LGBTQ community,” Yung Miami states. “Which is a big part of my fan base, oftentimes I feel they’re left out so I wanted to celebrate and dedicate this collection to them to make sure they feel seen and heard.”

Yung Miami’s “The Gays” will drop on Friday, May 17. The “Act Up” hitmaker also says proceeds from sales of the collection will be donated to the GLAAD non-profit advocacy organization for LGBTQ programming.

Surprise drop this Friday May 17th in celebration of Pride month coming this June! This one is for THE GAYS 🏳️‍🌈 a portion of the proceeds will be donated to @glaad for LGBTQ programming 😊 pic.twitter.com/AGyATFVeCr — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) May 13, 2024

Yung Miami hopes “The Gays” collection represents her commitment to celebrating diversity, acceptance and love. However, some critics took issue with the Quality Control Music recording artist marketing to the LGBTQ community.

“[Is] she the same person that said she would beat her son if he was gay?” one X user asked on the social media platform. Additionally, Someone else tweeted, “Lol I do not feel like this is genuine. I feel like she’s gay-baiting, and I hope y’all don’t fall for it.”

In a 2013 tweet, Yung Miami said she would “beat” her son for displaying gay tendencies. She later apologized for those comments which many people described as homophobic.

“My deepest apologies and heart goes out to those who have seen that tweet and were offended by that. The City Girls appreciate all of their support no matter what their sexuality is,” Yung Miami stated in 2018.