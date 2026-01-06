Zeethewizard Tragic Update: Dallas Rapper Dies Days After Pink House Club Shooting

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Dallas rapper Zeethewizard died Monday after being shot at Pink House club’s New Year’s grand opening, cutting short his rising career.

‌Dallas rapper Zeethewizard died Monday at a local hospital after being critically wounded in a New Year’s Day shooting at Pink House Dallas nightclub.

The rapper was among five people shot during the club’s grand opening celebration around 4 A.M. Thursday morning.

The 25-year-old artist had built a promising career after transitioning to music following a sports injury that ended his athletic aspirations. Zeethewizard was an active member of the New Dallas collective, a Hip-Hop group that advocates for peace and unity within the city’s music community.

The collective’s mission of promoting harmony stands in stark contrast to the violence that claimed Zeethewizard’s life during what should have been a celebratory event.

BigXthaPlug was present at the Pink House Dallas event and reacted emotionally to the shooting incident that wounded his friend and fellow artist.

The shooting wounded four other individuals besides Zeethewizard, though police have not released information about suspects or potential motives behind the violence.

Dallas authorities continue investigating the incident that transformed a New Year’s celebration into a tragedy for the local Hip-Hop community.

Dallas police are asking anyone with information about the Pink House shooting to contact investigators as they work to identify those responsible for the violence.