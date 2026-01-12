Woman orders the new cheese-dipped burger from Applebee’s. It nearly makes her cry: ‘America, what is this?’

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jessika (@theemuafromflexus) thought she was getting Applebee’s “O-M-Cheese Burger.” The ad associated with the new burger could not have been clearer in the presentation. Alas, she got the bizarro version that left her incredibly disappointed and asking, “Applebee’s, what is this?”

A clip seen by 370,000 starts off with Jessika promising, “Applebee’s, mark my words, [expletive].”

The pledge was simple: Applebee’s “O-M-Cheese Burger” would arrive as advertised—two burger halves, cut-side down, in a generous pool of queso, the kind of indulgent comfort food that makes you rush from work to get it while it’s hot, just as she did.

“Like, I’m not even playing. I’m trying to be big-backed, it’s not even funny,” she joked.

“This is what I thought I was gonna get,” she explained, as she showed the burger green-screened behind her. “I’m very irritated. I’m actually here at this [expletive], mad than a [expletive]. And when I tell you I’m really about to cry, I’m real life about to cry. Because what is this?”

She did not receive the promised cheese-dipped burger as she had shown in the ad. The burger was cut in half and placed, bun side down, in a small puddle of cheese. The burger looked, frankly, sad.

“America, what is this? Applebee’s, what is this?” she asked. She did say, in the comments section, that she sent the food back to be remade.

What Is the ‘O-M-Cheese Burger’

The new burger, which launched on Tuesday, features an all-beef patty and comes with American cheese, Applewood-smoked bacon, and a spicy honey mustard sauce. As stated above, it is cut in half, with the halves dipped in molten queso resting on the bottom. It’s served on a skillet so that the remaining queso can be scooped up by the accompanying fries.

“There’s no burger experience like it!” Michelle Chin, Applebee’s chief marketing officer, said in a news release. “Whether pulling, pushing, or dipping, you’ll be sure to get your cheese fix with our new ooey-gooey O-M-Cheese Burger!”

“Oh yeah, this is everything you want it to be,” said TikTok content creator @ash_loves_condiments in her video review. Food Network reviewer Justine Lee also enjoyed the burger concoction.

Applebee’s Complaints

Customers complained recently that “portions have become so disappointing while prices have continued to go up,” with one reviewer noting their “ultimate trio” had “tiny” portions and “tacos had absolutely no chicken in them.”

One person on ComplaintsBoard, matching Jessika’s issue, said they ordered “the queso Burger, which was nothing like the picture looked like and didn’t have the case of cheese sauce on it.”

Applebee’s has a 2.1-star rating from 191 reviews on Sitejabber, suggesting that most customers (willing to leave a review) are “generally dissatisfied.”

The Peanut Gallery Weighs in on Applebee’s Customer’s O-M-Cheese Burger

“Chili’s would never,” joked one commenter on Jessika’s video. “We lost Ruby Tuesday and TGI Fridays to Applebee’s. I don’t understand how this happened,” said another person, noting the bankruptcies, reductions, and dissolutions of former favorites.

The biggest point was also made: “The AUDACITY to put it the wrong way.”

Jessika’s instance was relatively easy to fix. If the burger had been simply placed right-side-down into a little more queso on the skillet, we likely would never have seen this video.

AllHipHop reached out to Jessika via TikTok direct message and comment on the post, and to Applebee’s via email. This story will be updated if they reply.