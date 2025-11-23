‘Their financing guy came in’: Aspen Dental quotes man $8,000 for urgent dental work. Then he gets a second opinion

‘I would definitely get a second opinion to confirm.’

A South Carolina man went to Aspen Dental only to receive an $8,000 quote for urgent dental work. Later, he sought a second opinion and heard a completely different story.

TikTok creator Reese @007.reese) posted a video about his experience last week. “ Aspen Dental is a complete scam of an organization, and I recommend you stay far away,” he said.

Despite eventually hearing from the practice, Reese confirmed that he’s never going back after his experience.

Aspen Dental Quotes Man $8K for Dental Work

Reese went to Aspen Dental for a routine cleaning, which was covered by his dental insurance. But, immediately after taking his x-rays, a dental assistant examined his gums.

“ The young lady proceeds to tell me that I have periodontal disease, which is something that you usually see in elders,” Reese said. “Then she [proceeded] to tell me that my teeth would need immediate treatment. [She’s] just throwing all these terms at me, throwing all these packages at me. [Did] you know I was there for about 20 minutes?”

Reese wasn’t able to get his teeth cleaned, which is what he originally went in for. The dental assistant sent in a financial representative, letting him know that his teeth need “immediate treatment.” They quoted Reese between $7,000-8,000 to fix his teeth.

None of this made sense to Reese, who brushes his teeth for “15 to 20 minutes” or more each day to ensure he doesn’t have any residual plaque. He went to another dentist at Millers Family Dentistry, who told him he had “perfect teeth.”

“Aspen Dental are scam artists,” he said. “ But you don’t need me to tell you when something doesn’t sound right.”

What Is Periodontal Disease and How Is It Diagnosed?

Periodontal disease is “a broad term for conditions involving inflammation and infection of the tissues (gum and bone) that surround and support the teeth,” according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s incredibly common, and can broadly refer to gum issues like gingivitis or periodontitis.

The most common issue with untreated periodontal disease is persistent bone loss around the teeth. That can lead to painful chewing, bleeding gums, and changes in the way your teeth fit together while biting.

Most dentists diagnose periodontal disease using a number of clinical tools, not just x-rays. The National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research cites gum examination, medical history survey, and an x-ray as the three steps that a dentist or dental hygienist will perform to diagnose periodontal disease.

Aspen Dental did check Reese’s gums and perform x-rays, two of the steps involved with diagnosing periodontal disease. But, it’s not a diagnosis usually given out within “minutes” of an intake appointment. Typically, a dentist or dental hygienist will refer their patient to a periodontist and recommend better daily care and maintenance in the meantime.

In cases with severe periodontal disease, a dentist may refuse routine cleaning as to not further damage the teeth or gums. But it’s not clear if Reese met those guidelines.

Aspen Dental’s History of Lawsuits

Aspen Dental has been involved in a number of class-action lawsuits, which highlight potential management issues within the company.

In one lawsuit, a plaintiff alleged that Aspen Dental used “a production based bonus program for dentists and office managers and the use of a scheduling system that favors more lucrative procedures (i.e., extractions, crowns, bridges and dentures) over more routine and less lucrative procedures such as fillings, cleanings and follow-up appointments.”

In December 2021, the Massachusetts Attorney General sued Aspen Dental for bait-and-switch advertising. Essentially, the suit claimed Aspen advertised “free” services (like exams, x-rays, oral-cancer screenings), and then billed patients for them. Aspen Dental settled for 3.5 million in 2023.

In addition, Aspen Dental is the subject of numerous Better Business Bureau complaints, with documented cases where former clients accused the practice of upselling them. Aspen Dental has an overall review rating of 1.02 as of Nov. 21 on the Better Business Bureau’s website.

Viewers React to the Man’s Aspen Dental Story

In the comments section of the video, some viewers disagreed on the diagnostic criteria for periodontal disease, and claimed that it’s still possible Reese has it. They recommended he get another opinion before letting the issue go.

“Periodontal disease is not only for older people. I would definitely get a second opinion to confirm,” said one commenter.

But, one viewer replied, “Coming from a registered dental hygienist, x-rays alone can not determine periodontal disease. Sounds like a scam.”

“I was a dental [assistant] for 22 years and I warned everyone about Aspen Dental,” added another commenter. “The dentist[s] and the assistants are trained on how to get as much money out of people that they can.”

Aspen Dental Reaches Out to Reese

In a follow-up video, Reese revealed that Aspen Dental sent him a direct message on TikTok. The message said, “This is not the experience we want our patients to have. We would like to look into the details of your treatment further to help provide a solution alongside your Aspen office.” They asked for Reese’s date of birth and phone number to find out more information about his case.

Reese was surprised that the company reached out. “On one hand, I’m amazed. I’m astounded that my video actually made it to their desk,” he said. But, he didn’t know how to respond. He asked his TikTok comment section to help him.

Many commenters recommended that Reese thank the company for its accountability. They also told him not to return to Aspen Dental despite the response to his concerns.

“Thank them for taking accountability and respectfully decline future treatments,” said one commenter. “[You should] suggest they re-educate staff to listen to patients and complete the service before doing a review of [the] care plan.”

Reese seemingly agreed, saying that the comment was “well stated.” So far, he has not said if he would respond to the company in any specific way.

All Hip Hop reached out to Aspen Dental and Reese for comment. We’ll let you know if either party responds.