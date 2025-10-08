Aziz Ansari Shared Immigration Anxiety On National TV

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Aziz Ansari said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” that he carries his passport in Los Angeles due to fears of being wrongly detained during ICE arrests.

Passport in Pocket, Jokes on Standby

Aziz Ansari didn’t return to Los Angeles empty-handed. The Master of None star brought his passport everywhere he went, not for travel, but out of fear he might be mistaken for an undocumented immigrant during a spike in ICE enforcement across the city.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live that aired October 8, 2025, the Emmy-winning comedian explained how immigration crackdowns made him uneasy enough to carry official ID at all times.

“I haven’t been in LA in a while. I haven’t been here since all this ICE stuff started happening,” Ansari, 42, told Kimmel. “I’m all nervous. I got friends, they’re like, ‘We’re hiding our nanny in the basement. We might have to raise our kids. We don’t know what we’re going to do.’”

Living Abroad, Feeling the Pressure at Home

Ansari, who currently lives in London, said the immigration climate in Los Angeles felt tense enough to change his behavior. He joked that even his celebrity status might not protect him from being wrongly detained.

“I’m on edge, man. I’m carrying my passport all the time, just in case people haven’t seen the shows, you know?” he said. “Although I do think it would be amazing if they did grab me, ’cause there’d be an incredible viral video where all these people are like, ‘Oh my god, that’s the guy from Parks and Rec… he made Master of None. Oh my god, they’re arresting (Pakistani-American actor) Kumail Nanjiani!’”

ICE Activity in Los Angeles Raises Alarms

Ansari’s remarks come amid real concerns about immigration enforcement. According to a Department of Homeland Security report, ICE detained 5,000 people in Los Angeles between June and late August. The data has fueled ongoing national debates about civil liberties and immigration policy.

The episode aired as public scrutiny continues to grow around the scope and impact of ICE operations in major U.S. cities.