‘Sounds like a setup’: Black San Antonio woman gets invited to try the fall menu in this small Texas town’s hottest restaurant. Then she gets seated

A content creator and foodie made the trip from San Antonio to Boerne to film a food review. Unfortunately, she found the town less hospitable than she hoped.

TikTok user Molly (@MOLLYDJAX) posted about the incident in an Oct. 10 video. She says she and her husband took a seat at the restaurant and found it strange that no one gave them a proper welcome since they were invited to come. Eventually, they decided to tell the server that they are a content creator and were invited in to sample the fall menu.

“Hey, so my name is Molly and I was invited here from TikTok to do a review on the fall menu and to try some items,” says Molly.

Molly also explains that the person who messaged them on TikTok said it would be comped items so the couple really wanted to make sure they ordered what was expected of them and not something that the business doesn’t want to get highlighted.

TikToker Invited to Boerne for Food Review

The server is confused and seems to go speak with management about it. They returned and said, “I think they want you to try all of these right here?”

The server was referring to the fall menu that features two alcoholic drinks and two lattes. “And I think you can order something from the food menu, too, I don’t really know what they want you to do,” the server told her. Molly asked the server to give them a moment to figure out what to do.

“We an hour away from the house, ain’t nobody finna drink no four drinks,” Molly says.

Eventually, Molly and their husband order a juice, a mimosa, leave the money for the items on the table and leave the restaurant.

Molly’s video has over 12,000 views and over 500 comments.

Making the Most Out of the Boerne Trip

Despite the confusing interaction at this Boerne restaurant, Molly and their husband decide to make the most of the one hour drive they had down there. They went to the town square to do some sight seeing and purchased a huge cinnamon roll.

Molly couldn’t help but feel that something was off as they were walking around Boerne. She says the couple got several weird stares from people.

“Everything was beautiful and everything was scenic. I will tell you one thing we noticed immediately was the stares and looks can take you out,” says Molly.

That’s when they decided to look up the demographics of the town, which according to Word Population Review is 75% white. Molly then started put things into the perspective. She wondered if the looks were connected to the treatment she and her husband received at the restaurant.

Viewers React to the Couple’s Boerne Experience

“Boerne, Fredericksburg, Kerrville, and all those little towns give ‘small town/sundown’ vibes,” says one comment.

“So I am a 62-year-old white woman and I don’t even go to Boerne because it is so white. The people in Boerne are just not socialized very well (if I have to be polite),” says another comment.

Molly responded, “It hurts my heart truly. We honestly thought that areas was a part of San Antonio like one of its mini little cities. We thought the staring was because we were recording and walking around getting footage, but then it became unsettling. I don’t want to believe that all in that area share certain views, but I wish I had known. We almost took the whole family. I’m glad we didn’t.”

