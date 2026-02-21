‘I hope they see the loss in revenue’: Man goes to Buc-ee’s for road trip pit stop. Then he calls out its new policy

A Texas business owner is calling out Buc-ee’s after his crew was told they could no longer fuel up their truck and trailer on the premises. Here’s what happened and why some think the new policy is fair.

TikTok creator Ryan Bradley (@ryanbradley2021) posted a video with his complaint last week.

“I’m just going to say this: Your new policy sucks,” he says at the start of the video.

Bradly explains that he and his crew go to Buc-ee’s once every couple of weeks to fill up their truck and fuel cell. He estimates that he spends nearly $300 on gas each trip. His crew also goes inside to grab their breakfast and beverages for the day.

Texas Business Owner Outraged at Buc-ee’s Commercial Truck Ban

“Today, we went in there,” he says. “My guys pulled up because they were in Bastrop, and they pulled up at the pump. They were filling the truck up, and the manager came out and told them they could finish filling up what they had to fill up, but after that, they weren’t allowed on the property anymore because they’re considered a commercial vehicle.”

He continues, “After looking at the new sign now, it’s plain as day. They say they won’t allow any trucks with gooseneck trucks or trailers on it to pull up at the pumps and fill up.”

This just doesn’t make sense from Bradley’s point of view.

“I don’t get it,” he says. “I guess they’ll lose my business completely because now I’m not going to go there at all. Hopefully someone at Buc-ee’s sees this and sees, hopefully, that it’s not right.”

Viewers React to the Buc-ee’s Commercial Truck Policy

In the comments section of the video, viewers on either side of the issue weighed in with their thoughts.

“I kind of understand where they’re coming from, though,” said one viewer. “There’s zero parking for your truck and trailer, which means your truck and trailer are occupying at least two pumps until you and your crew are ready to leave.”

“It’s amazing they don’t mind trucks bringing their supplies,” said a second person. “I wouldn’t spend 10 cents in that place.”

“Wow, it’s gone downhill and this is the nail in the coffin for us,” a third viewer said.

Does Buc-ee’s Really Ban Commercial Trucks?

Yes, it’s true that Buc-ee’s prohibits 18-wheelers and other commercial traffic from its gas pumps. According to a company representative, its locations are specifically designed for passenger vehicles and not big trucks.

Of course, this policy sometimes puts the company at odds with individuals in the trucking community. Many truckers resent their rigs being banned from Buc-ee’s, and they’re not quiet about expressing that sentiment.

AllHipHop contacted Bradley via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also contacted Buc-ee’s via email for comment. We will update this story if either party responds.

@ryanbradley2021 Buccees has done screwed up in my opinion. I hope they see the loss in revenue! ♬ original sound – ryanbradley2021