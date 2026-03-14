‘She be on the Joseline’s Cabaret show’: Cardi B awards $2,000 to twerk contest winner at Dallas show. Then the internet says another woman should’ve won

Cardi B recently had a twerking competition at a Dallas concert. It has drawn significant attention—both because the award for that particular contest was $2,000 and because many audience members thought the wrong person won it.

Cardi B shocked her audience at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on March 7 when she announced that she would be giving away $2,000 to the person who could give the best dance on camera. The competition played out fairly enough, with three finalists making the cut to be broadcast on the jumbo screen for everyone to see.

Then, the winner was actually announced, and, according to many people who were in the audience, it was the wrong person. Now, the internet is telling Cardi B and pretty much anyone who was in attendance that the “girl in black leather shorts” should have won the money.

One person who was in attendance, Briana (@jb_empowers), even made a TikTok video about it. It has since garnered 1.5 million views. In her video, she argued that out of the three options, the woman in black leather shorts was the best dancer.

What Happened During the Contest?

Cameras panned around the venue looking for eligible women who would dance for the contest as an announcer screamed, “Y’all ready, right? Who want that 2,000?”

The announcer then made his way to the crowd alongside other judges to determine who would win the money. They found a number of women in one section of the venue and highlighted them on the screen as they danced. There was a wide variety of women who showed off their skills, but only three were selected for an additional round.

There was a woman in a cheetah-print leotard, a woman in black shorts, and a girl in a “skort,” or short-skirt combo. They were given the opportunity to dance again. All three had danced for a long period during the previous break, and they ended up gathering a huge crowd around them as they hyped up their next performance.

In a video posted of the event, the woman in the skort ended up winning.

Fans Go Home Confused About the Winner

After the concert, many people went home thinking that the woman with black shorts should have won. Others had completely different opinions.

Some viewers also pointed to another dancer who appeared briefly earlier in a video of the event, arguing she should have been a finalist. She was only shown for a few seconds during the contest.

“If you go watch this girl’s video, she’s in the beginning. I saw her. She definitely should have won. But I wasn’t talking about her,” Briana said. “She was not a finalist, so I wasn’t talking about her, but she definitely should have won. … They showed her for, like, 10 seconds and moved on.”

Briana and commenters also claimed that the woman in black shorts was wearing a feminine hygiene product. Then, there were claims that the woman was Lexie Gold, a member of Joseline’s Cabaret, although that information is unverified.

Did the Woman in the Black Shorts End Up Winning Anything After All?

While Briana mentioned that the woman in black shorts was the “second winner,” this information is not verified. Some online sources claim that one woman took home the prize in Dallas—the woman wearing the skort.

Cardi B later posted about the situation after the concert. In the post, her friends let her know that the woman in the “black shorts” should have won. Some commenters interpreted this as the girl who first appeared on the jumbo screen toward the beginning of the contest. Others thought they were referring to the finalist. Regardless, Cardi B can clearly be heard saying that “[they] gotta find a better system for that money.” She doesn’t mention giving out a second prize in reposts of the story.

Has Cardi Been Giving Out $2,000 at Her Shows?

Cardi B has allegedly started giving out $2,000 for the best fan cam at each of her shows. This doesn’t mean that she’ll have a twerking contest at each show, though. According to some TikTokers, Cardi B will be giving out these monetary prizes based on fan behavior during concerts to find “THE DRAMA” at each event. So, concert attendees should bring their best performances to the venue when they get a chance.

AllHipHop reached out to Briana via TikTok direct message and comment, TikTok user DMNQ (@dmnq7.3) via TikTok direct message and comment, and Cardi B’s press team via email for more information. We’ll let you know if any party responds.