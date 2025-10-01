Damon Dash Blames These Two People For His Financial Ruin

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Damon Dash has issued a $100 million demand letter targeting attorney Christopher Brown and Claudia Jordan, accusing them of conspiring to damage his reputation and strip him of control over the film The List, formerly known as Dear Frank.

The Hip-Hop mogul alleges the pair, along with others, engaged in fraud, defamation and interference that led to his financial collapse. Dash claims their actions were part of a coordinated effort to seize ownership of the movie and push him out of the entertainment industry.

Legal Battle Centers on “The List” Film

Dash’s demand letter outlines plans to file a civil RICO lawsuit, citing perjury, false claims and online defamation. He says the fallout from their alleged actions contributed directly to his bankruptcy, which currently lists over $25 million in liabilities and less than $5,000 in assets.

The conflict stems from a long-standing legal feud between Dash and Brown, who represented filmmaker Josh Webber in a copyright lawsuit. Webber was awarded $805,000 after a jury found Dash infringed on the film’s rights by claiming ownership.

Brown also filed a defamation suit against Dash in 2020, accusing him of making damaging public statements. In that case, Dash allegedly called Brown a “lawyer that made a living helping bad people steal money.” The lawsuit was initially filed in Massachusetts before being moved to California, where it remains active.

Claudia Jordan Accused of False Testimony

Dash also named Claudia Jordan in the letter, accusing her of giving misleading testimony and making public statements that painted him in a negative light. Jordan previously alleged that Dash acted inappropriately on set, a claim he denies. Dash insists his conduct was professional and focused on helping her prepare for the role.

According to Dash, the accusations were part of a broader plan to discredit him and gain control of the film. He believes the legal attacks were designed to drain his resources and remove him from the creative process.

Dash Pushes Back Amid Bankruptcy

Despite his financial and legal troubles, Dash continues to speak out. He has accused Brown of manipulating the legal system to extort him and has repeatedly challenged the legitimacy of the lawsuits filed against him.

The $100 million demand letter marks Dash’s latest move to regain his footing in the industry and reclaim control of his work. The dispute remains ongoing, with the defamation case still active in California as of 2020.