Druski’s Alibi Shattered by Lawyer’s Family Plan Revelation

Druski’s legal defense in a 2018 assault case is under renewed scrutiny after Ariel Mitchell revealed his phone was registered under his grandmother’s name.

Druski’s Baby Oil Lawsuit Reignited After Lawyer Questions Phone Alibi

Phone Ownership Dispute Challenges Druski’s Alibi

Druski is back under legal scrutiny in California after attorney Ariel Mitchell claimed he misled the court about who owned a phone that allegedly placed him in Georgia during a 2018 sexual assault incident.

Mitchell, based in Miami, filed a motion asking a federal judge to reconsider potential sanctions against her in the Ashley Parham v. Sean Combs case. She alleges Druski and his legal team falsely told the court the phone was registered to his mother, when it was actually under his grandmother’s name.

“The court relied on a misleading narrative about which number was his,” Mitchell wrote in her motion. She argues this discrepancy could invalidate the court’s previous conclusion that Druski was “almost certainly” in Georgia at the time of the alleged assault.

Assault Allegations and Baby Oil Claim

The case stems from a 2018 federal lawsuit filed by Parham, who accused Combs and others of sexually assaulting her at a house near Orinda, California. Parham later amended her complaint to include Druski, whose real name is Drew Desbordes. She claimed Druski poured baby oil on her and used her “like a slip and slide” during the incident.

Druski has denied all allegations. His legal team submitted phone and bank records to argue he was in Georgia at the time. U.S. District Judge Rita F. Lin found that evidence credible and warned Parham’s attorneys that continuing to pursue claims against Druski “appears to lack any reasonable basis.”

New Video Evidence Prompts Motion

Mitchell’s latest filing introduces video footage that she says confirms the phone was part of a family plan under Druski’s grandmother—not his mother, as previously stated. She claims this detail leaves room for doubt about who was actually using the phone and where Druski was during the alleged assault.

Her motion aims to lift the threat of sanctions and reopen discovery in the case to further investigate Druski’s location on the night in question.

Broader Legal Battle Involving Combs

Mitchell is also involved in other civil cases against Combs. She represents Sara Rivers, a former “Making the Band” contestant, in a lawsuit that was partially dismissed and is now under appeal. Mitchell also previously represented Adria English in a separate New York case against Combs.

Meanwhile, Combs has filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit against Mitchell, NewsNation’s parent company Nexstar, and journalist Courtney Burgess. The suit, which began at $50 million in January, was doubled in August over televised remarks about alleged sex tapes.

Mitchell maintains that the defamation case will not interfere with her ongoing civil litigation. She believes the sanctions request from Druski’s attorneys is a tactic to discredit her and avoid further legal exposure.

As of late September 2023, the court has not issued a decision on Mitchell’s motion to reconsider the sanctions and reopen the case against Druski.