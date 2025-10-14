Eminem’s Detroit Family Expands As Rapper Becomes Grandpa Shady Again

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Alaina Scott revealed her pregnancy with husband Matt Moeller, confirming Eminem’s second grandchild and adding to the rapper’s expanding family legacy.

Surprise Baby Reveal at Home

Alaina Scott announced Sunday that she is expecting her first child with husband Matt Moeller, marking a new chapter for the couple and making Eminem a grandfather for the second time.

Scott, 32, shared the news on Instagram with a carousel of photos from a surprise reveal staged at the couple’s under-construction home. The images showed Moeller blindfolded and led into a room decorated with gold “Baby M” balloons. Inside, Scott handed him a pair of baby shoes and a positive pregnancy test.

“For months, I’ve carried a tiny heartbeat inside me, one that has already changed mine in every possible way,” Scott wrote in the caption. “There’s something indescribable about knowing there’s a little life growing, dreaming, and becoming, all while you go about your day, whispering prayers and hopes only they can hear. I’ve never felt more grateful for this gift and to grow our family, something we’ve wanted for so long. Thank you God for this blessing. Baby M, we can’t wait to meet you, little one.”

Hailie Jade Reacts to the News

Scott’s sister Hailie Jade Scott responded quickly in the comments, writing, “Sooo happy for you guys. Can’t wait to be this little one’s auntie & elliot is so excited to meet his cousin.”

The announcement comes just months after Hailie Jade and her husband Evan McClintock welcomed their first child, Elliot Marshall McClintock, on March 14, 2025. The baby’s middle name honors his grandfather, whose full name is Marshall Mathers.

Eminem’s Role as a Father and Grandfather

Alaina, born in 1993, is the biological daughter of Dawn Scott, the twin sister of Eminem’s ex-wife Kim Scott. Eminem adopted Alaina in the early 2000s after Dawn struggled with substance abuse. Dawn died in 2016 from a suspected overdose.

Eminem has long referred to Alaina as “Lainey” in his lyrics and has spoken openly about raising her alongside Hailie and his adopted child Stevie Laine. “I have full custody of my niece,” he said in a past interview, reflecting on his role as a father figure.

Despite his aggressive musical persona, Eminem has repeatedly emphasized the importance of his children in his life. He has credited them with helping him stay sober and focused on his career.

A Private Life Beyond the Spotlight

Alaina and Moeller tied the knot in June 2023 in a flapper-themed wedding ceremony that featured an 80-foot aisle lined with white roses. Eminem walked her down the aisle, a moment that drew attention for its emotional weight and vintage flair.

Both Alaina and Hailie have largely avoided the public eye, choosing to share personal moments occasionally through social media rather than through the press.

The couple has not yet disclosed the baby’s gender or expected due date.