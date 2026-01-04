Maryland women wait in line 1.5 hours to get into D.C. Brandy Melville. Then workers refuse to check them out: ‘The workers are such mean girls!’

Two women went viral for sharing their experience attempting to shop at a Washington, D.C., Brandy Melville.

On Dec. 21, two women, one of whom posts under the handle @ilovegracieabrams1321, posted a TikTok describing their experience at Brandy Melville. The viral video has amassed over 2.3 million views as of this writing.

The two women described arriving at the store around 5:30 p.m., only to find an unusually long line outside. While waiting, they noticed a pattern that quickly raised red flags. “Ten people would come out, and they’d let one person in, or none,” one of the women said.

Despite the slow trickle of entry, employees inside appeared unbothered. The women report that they were unpacking boxes and moving at a leisurely pace while dozens of people waited outside in freezing temperatures.

Several people in line, the narrator noted, had driven nearly two hours just to reach the Georgetown location. Still, when customers politely asked why the line wasn’t moving, the response they received was not clarification but attitude. One employee, referred to as “the brunette girl,” reportedly rolled her eyes and responded with “so much passive aggressiveness” whenever anyone asked a question.

After roughly an hour and a half, the group finally reached the front of the line. As some members of the group were allowed inside, one person was physically blocked at the door. “She put her arm out and said, ‘This is the max amount of people. I can’t let you in,’” one of the women recalled, despite the rest of the group already walking inside.

Finally on the Inside: Things Only Get Worse

The women claimed that tensions further escalated inside. A separate customer who had been stuck in the same line allegedly slipped inside and politely begged to buy just one shirt. According to the account, the employee said, “Do I look like I care? Get the [expletive] out of my store.”

Minutes later, after allowing customers to browse and stand in line, employees allegedly announced at 6:54 p.m. that no one would be rung up after 7 p.m. Shoppers say no warning had been given. “They let us get our hopes up as if we were finally going to get something,” the narrator said. She called the experience “a complete waste of everyone’s time.”

Viewers Say Rudeness From Workers Is Par for the Course

Overwhelmingly, viewers were similarly frustrated with the popular clothing store, with many sharing similar stories. “The workers are such mean girls!” wrote one commenter. “Was there today and they were literally talking about ur vid, had it pulled up on their phones n everything. so so so rude and dismissive.”

Many commenters shared their experience of having worked at Brandy Melville. “As a former brandy employee (left bc it’s actually the worst and the most negative work environment ever), they can’t do that,” claimed one commenter. “If you are in the store before they close. they have to let you to continue shopping and check out.”

“I’m a manager at another brandy and as long as you are inside before 7, u have the right to shop, try on, and check out!!” added another user. “The crowd control line makes sense, but they should’ve never kicked u out of the store or spoken to y’all like that, so sorry this happened to you 🙁 hope y’all can visit a better brandy soon!”

Why Does Brandy Melville Have a Controversial Reputation?

Brandy Melville, a fast-fashion retailer best known for its “one size fits most” clothing, has long faced criticism for its exclusionary practices and toxic workplace culture. The brand has repeatedly been accused of promoting unrealistic beauty standards, fostering racial discrimination, and encouraging hostile environments for both shoppers and employees.

A 2021 Business Insider investigation detailed allegations from former workers. These included claims that Brandy Melville cultivated a “white, thin, and affluent” image. Employees who didn’t fit that aesthetic were reportedly sidelined. Given that history, many viewers say the Georgetown encounter feels less like an isolated bad night and more like a familiar pattern.

AllHipHop reached out to @ilovegracieabrams1321 for comment via TikTok direct message and Brandy Melville for comment via email. This story will be updated if either party responds.