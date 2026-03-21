Kentucky man buys old house. Then he finds the strangest thing behind a little door on the second floor

‘You could’ve given me 1 million guesses and there is no chance I would’ve gotten it right.’

Nothing can prepare you for this bizarre room in this Kentucky lawyer’s house. It’s so bizarre that viewers think it must be part of a reality TV show prank. So what’s going on with this room?

If you like the beach, you might not think this room is a terrible idea. But at the very least it will surprise you. TikToker @courtroom_shenanigans recently bought a house that has a small room on the second floor behind a tiny door.

In a video exposing the room, the TikToker says, “I have to share this thing with you about my house. It’s the craziest thing I’ve ever seen, and we’re about to remove it, so I want to share it with the world before we remove it forever.”

The room has orange walls, a small chalkboard, a tiki-style bamboo wall—and two to three inches of sand covering the entire floor. Could the room be a giant litter box for his cats, a beach paradise, or something else?

“Needless to say, we are getting rid of it as quickly as possible,” the TikToker says. The video has 10.6 million views and over 2,000 comments.

Viewers Weigh in on Mysterious Beach Room in Kentucky Home

Viewers are just as appalled about the sand room as the TikToker seems to have been when he first bought the house.

“The Cat- ‘COME LOOK AT MY MASTER BATHROOM!'” jokes one person.

“You could’ve given me 1 million guesses and there is no chance I would’ve gotten it right,” says another comment about the room’s grand reveal.

“Explain how your realtor approached this room,” asks another comment.

“Not me immediately getting mad because people are always changing older houses. Never mind. Go ahead and get rid of that,” says another comment.

“This room musta been on Trading Spaces,” guesses another viewer in a comment with 19,000 likes.

‘Trading Spaces’ Theory

In fact, several comments hypothesized the room might be a victim of a “Trading Spaces” episode. “Trading Spaces” was an early 2000s reality television show where a pair of neighbors were given $1,000 each. Then, with the help of interior designers, they redecorated a room in each other’s homes. However, those rooms often ended up worse than their original state.

Viewers think this is from an episode of Trading Spaces due to one of the show’s most infamous makeovers that involved a lot of sand. As recalled by People Magazine, one episode featured a cabana-inspired room where one of the interior designers brought in a wheelbarrow of sand to dump on the floor.

“The homeowners wanted an adult retreat, so what’s more of an adult retreat than a cabana?” says the designer responsible, Hildi Santo Tomás.

However, the room in the TikTok was not on an episode of Trading Spaces.

The Truth About the Kentucky Sand Room

In another video, the TikToker explains what the room was actually used for.

“A lot of people have been guessing or trying to guess what this was here for,” he says. “We talked to the original owners when we bought the house. … This was clearly like a little playroom for their kids or, I think, grandkids. … It’s been here for a very long time. The sand room has been here for, like, 15 years.”

In a different video, the TikToker justifies why he and his family felt this house was a good idea to even buy. He says that finding a house in his area of Kentucky was hard enough. After a six-month search, they decided to go with this house that checked everything off the list but just happened to come with a sand room.

AllHipHop has reached out to @courtroom_shenanigans for comment via TikTok comment and direct message. We will update this story if he responds.