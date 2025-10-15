Kylie Jenner Invokes “Terror” With Debut Song

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Kylie Jenner released her first song “Fourth Strike” with Terror Jr, reviving her King Kylie persona and sparking new conversations about her music ambitions.

Kylie Jenner Debuts “Fourth Strike” With Terror Jr

Kylie Jenner entered the music scene from Los Angeles on Monday night with her first official single “Fourth Strike,” a collaboration with Terror Jr that also marked the return of her King Kylie persona. The track premiered on her YouTube channel and reignited years-old rumors about her interest in recording music.

The 28-year-old mogul contributed a whispered “King Kylie” near the end of the song and delivered spoken vocals during the third verse. The mid-tempo R&B; track features lyrics like, “One strike, two strike, let me get the mood right,” and “Touch me, baby, tell me I’m your baby / Write your name all over my body / Cross the line, I might do it again / Do it on purpose just to see how it ends.”

Online Reactions Were Immediate And Divided

The release of “Fourth Strike” triggered a wave of commentary across social media. While some praised Jenner’s surprise drop, others criticized the production and vocals. One user on X, @stargirlhoursx2 , wrote, “How embarrassing King AutoTune.” Another commented, “I think you’re out after 3,” referencing the song’s title.

Jenner teased the track earlier that day on Instagram, posting the cover art and prompting speculation among her followers. The move came as part of a broader return to her 2014-era aesthetic, which included the re-release of several Kylie Cosmetics products from that time.

Jenner’s History With Terror Jr Resurfaces

Jenner’s connection to Terror Jr — the duo of Lisa Vitale and David “Campa” Benjamin Singer-Vine — dates back to 2016. At the time, rumors swirled that she was the mystery vocalist behind their debut single “Three Strikes.” Jenner denied the claims, but the theory never completely faded from public conversation.

With “Fourth Strike,” Jenner appears to lean into the speculation rather than avoid it. The song’s title and her vocal contribution seem to nod at the past without offering a direct confirmation.

The revival of Jenner’s “King Kylie” identity has been building in recent weeks. The term, which references her more experimental and edgy style from nearly a decade ago, has reappeared across her social platforms. Her new music and cosmetics reissues both reflect that nostalgic branding.