‘Help me’: Man’s wife taps on the glass while he’s parked late-night at a Shell station. Then he calls his wife to confirm that she’s at home 

‘Demons have been around for a long time.’

A content creator on TikTok recently exposed a creepy clip that’s gone viral on the internet. The original creator said it was the “scariest moment of his life,” according to @Dg_horror, who posted to his platform in a video with 2.5 million views.

In the video, @Dg_horror recounts a man’s experience driving home late. The man stopped off at a gas station to fill up and grab some breakfast items. A woman walked “right up” to the man’s car, looking nearly identical to his wife. The only thing was that his wife was at home at the time and had no reason to be at the gas station that late at night.

The woman started tapping on his window, asking him if he could unlock his door.

“For a second, he thought he might be losing it,” @Dg_horror said. That’s when he pulled out his phone to document the occurrence. He started his car and left the gas station, driving home at that point. When he got there, he showed the video to his wife, who was “stunned.” She had been home the entire time.

Was this a supernatural occurrence?

Commenters immediately focused their attention on the story, saying that it’s a possible supernatural occurrence. Some commenters referenced religious entities, while others said the incident had to have been an unknown supernatural force.

Mimics are often seen in fictional worlds, but some paranormal phenomena enthusiasts believe that they’re real, visible beings that “replace the voices of loved ones to lure victims.” They’re not inherently demonic, but they can sometimes be malevolent.

“The entities typically target isolated individuals and exploit emotional vulnerabilities through their voice mimicry abilities,” the blog reads.

Or is the explanation more sinister?

Other people thought that the incident read as something demonic. There’s a chance that the occurrence matches what is described in Christian dogma, a “familiar spirit.” As Sister Hub blog says:

“Demons have been around for a long time. They observe families and individuals over many years, which allows them to learn details about people’s lives. By using this knowledge, demons can impersonate deceased family members with alarming accuracy.”

While the blog describes these incidents of mimicry with deceased family members, it’s one supernatural explanation for what @Dg_horror described. Demons are “tempters, mischief-makers, and agents of chaos” that lead individuals to “moral downfall.” A woman who eerily looks like a familiar face or a spouse can be a lure.

@Dg_horror did not mention the original content creator, so it’s difficult to verify the validity of his claims. We’ve reached out to him via TikTok direct message to learn more about the original content creator and context of the first video.