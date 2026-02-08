Houston woman buys $12 press-on nails from Marshalls. Now she’s vowing never to return to the salon again: ‘Try SHEIN too!’

‘I can’t believe how good the quality is on these.’

A Houston woman says her life is transformed after trying a $12 set of press-on nails from Marshalls. Here’s why she says she might never go to a professional ever again.

TikTok creator Lauren Ray (@laurenrayxvx) posted a video with her discovery late last week. “You guys, I just did my nails, and I got these nails from Marshalls for like $10–$15,” she says to start the video. “I don’t think I’m ever going to get my nails done again.”

Why This Houston Woman Might Never Return to the Nail Salon

And she tells viewers why. “Look at my nails,” she says. “Look at the quality. I usually use the brand Kiss for press-on nails. This is my first time using this brand. The brand is The Only Nails. They’re thick. I’m obsessed. Mind you—$12–$15.”

In the caption, she writes, “I can’t believe how good the quality is on these. Oh my god.”

Viewers in the comments section heartily agreed with Ray’s take—even those who hadn’t tried that specific brand of press-on nail.

“Nail Reformation is my fave,” wrote one viewer.

“Sally Beauty nail glue,” said a second person. “Three weeks, minimum. For real.”

Others said Ray left out a key variable in her video. “Girl, I think the real question is WHAT GLUE ARE YOU USING?” a third person said. In response, Ray revealed that she uses Kiss Brush-On Nail Glue.

What’s the Deal with The Only Nails?

The Only Nails is a nail product company that was, according to the website, founded by a former nail-biter looking for a way to quit. Its sets generally sell for $35.59 on the website but can apparently be found at Marshalls and similar discount outlets at a steep discount.

The recent resurgence of press-on nails in the beauty zeitgeist after decades on the proverbial shelf started around 2021 and is showing no signs of slowing, with viral content like Ray’s spreading the gospel around the internet.

Why are press-on nails all of a sudden so popular? It’s not just social media. According to this Reddit thread posted to r/Beauty a month ago, there is a series of factors colliding to produce this pop culture phenomenon.

One person said, “Cost ($20 at most, usually less) and time (10 minutes max to apply). I’d love to get my nails done at a salon regularly, but I can’t afford it financially or time-wise.”

“I can find cute sets at my local Dollar General for $7,” a second person agreed. “Then I get women asking me where I get my nails done. I’m always happy to share the press-on tip. It’s so easy to swap looks too. You don’t have to sit and soak in the salon.”

A third person said, “For me it was damage, convenience, and price. My nails are a lot less damaged when I remove the press-ons, they take five minutes to apply, and they are cheaper. I’ll never go back to acrylic.”

AllHipHop contacted Ray via email and The Only Nails via online contact form for comment. We will update this story if they respond.