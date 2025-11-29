‘Worst Hinge date ever’: Miami woman goes to her hometown. Then she matches with an Italian soccer player

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A Miami woman visiting Kansas City breaks down the ‘worst’ first Hinge date she’s ever been on. From the tone of the comments section, she isn’t the only one frustrated with the current dating scene.

“I’ve never had a first date go this bad,” said TikTok creator Daisy (@sunny_daze222) in a video she posted on Nov. 4.

In the video, Daisy explains that while she is a single mother, she doesn’t include it in her dating profile to avoid attracting people with bad intentions. However, she does include the information on social media and always shares her Instagram before a date.

In this case, Daisy made plans to go on a date with an Italian soccer player who she met on Hinge. When they exchanged Instagram handles, she noticed that he only had about 100 followers. But she interpreted this as a green flag indicating that he doesn’t spend a lot of time online.

Unfortunately, the date didn’t start out well, because his looks didn’t match his profile. “He didn’t look bad, he just didn’t look like his pictures,” she explains.

Beyond appearance, she also says they were not compatible. The conversation was stale, she said. “So terrible.”

“This was the weirdest first date I’ve ever been on,” she adds, mentioning that she kept trying to have a conversation and he hardly responded. “And we sat there for two hours having the driest conversation ever.”

Does This Experience Represent a Dating Trend?

In the comments section, viewers expressed frustration with the state of the dating world and apps.

“It’s always the Hinge dates I swear,” wrote one commenter. “I went on one and never did again.”

“I haven’t heard one good thing about Hinge,” wrote another.

Other commenters weighed in on navigating the dating world as a single parent. “I’m a single mom so my time is limited and I definitely don’t like wasting it on a bad date,” wrote one person. “So I like to FaceTime them a few times before meeting in person to see if there’s a connection there. It’s worked pretty well for me! I haven’t had a bad date since.”

Daisy’s experience is not just anecdotal, but reflects a broader trend in the world of online dating. According to recent data from SSRS, 39% of U.S. adults have used a dating site or app, though only 7% say they’re actively using one right now. Nearly 65% of 18–29-year-olds report having used a dating app at some point.

But even as usage remains high among young people, satisfaction is slipping. Forbes Health reports that among current and recent users, 44% say they’re on apps to find a long-term partner, while 40% are in it for more casual dating, yet many still feel like they’re getting nothing out of their swipes.

On top of that, burnout is real. A substantial portion of users report using their apps less frequently than before. In 2024, 33% of users said they were using dating apps less often than in previous years.

All Hip Hop reached out to Daisy via TikTok direct messages and Hinge via email for comment.