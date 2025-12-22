‘I beg your pardon?!’: Nashville man orders Chipotle tortilla chips. Then he opens the bag

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

‘Them might be better, gang.’

Did ya know, Chipotle has a new chip order? Well, sort of. This Nashville customer is not happy about it, but others are open to it. What would you do if you got this chip order instead of the tortilla chips you were expecting?

In a Nov. 30 video, TikTok creator Jordan (@liljordan901) opens up his Chipotle order and gets a little surprise. Taco shells instead of the chips he ordered.

“I go to Chipotle and ask for chips to go with my bowl. Why do I get a bag of taco shells?” Jordan says. They then proceed to show viewers a brown paper bag of 10-20 hard tortilla shells.

Jordan captions the video, “Chipotle’s new chips!”

Chipotle Customer Gets Taco Shells Instead of Chips

Chipotle’s tortilla chips are a staple. What makes them so special? They are made fresh, everyday, twice according to an article by The Takeout. They are also tossed with salt and lime two times to ensure maximum flavor and even coating.

As Chipotle has not confirmed any new chip releases, it’s safe to say this was probably a mistake.

The video has 252 likes and 5,108 views.

Viewers React to Jordan’s New Chipotle Trend

While it was most likely a mistake, it seems that Jordan might have started a trend. Viewers weigh in on the mix-up with varied takes on the item swap.

“You know what, the next time I go I want taco shells, too!” said one person.

“Aye, counts your blessing kings,” said a second person.

“I’ll never understand how people don’t check their food first before leaving a fast food restaurant. Like why are you trusting high-school [aged] fast food employees?” another person said.

“Them might be better, gang,” weighs in another.

The Difference Between Tortilla Chips and Shells

So what exactly is the difference between tortilla chips and hard tortilla shells? While the tortilla chips and hard taco shells are both made of corn (Chipotle call them the Crispy Corn Tortilla for this reason), the main difference is that the taco shells don’t have the salt and lime. And, of course, shells are fried in the U-taco shape instead of cut up before fried.

Given that at the core they are the same materials just made slightly different, it might be worth getting creative with the shell for chip swap if you’re looking for something new on the menu.

All Hip Hop has reached out to Chipotle for comment via online contact form and to Jordan for comment via TikTok message and Instagram message.