‘I swear I’ve seen these Instagram promo codes everywhere’: Nashville woman goes out for $55 omakase. Here’s why she said it was one of her most ‘frustrating’ dining experiences ever

A Nashville woman went to a $65 omakase experience that she said was one of the most frustrating restaurant meals she’s ever had.

TikTok user Yoojin (@yoojin.ie) posted a video about the meal on Oct. 9. “Be careful about omakase places that might lure you in with a promo code or discount but end up not honoring it—even after calling them out,” she says.

Yoojin explains that she and her boyfriend recently visited a Nashville omakase restaurant, which she leaves unnamed, after seeing it advertised on Instagram as 12 courses for $65. “And they were running Instagram ads that had promo codes that brought it down to $55,” she says. “I swear, I’ve seen those promo codes everywhere. But I’ve learned that when things sound too good to be true, it’s probably not worth it.”

What Happened at the Nashville Omakase Restaurant?

The first red flag appeared when the couple had to wait 25 minutes past their 7:30 p.m. reservation. “One thing about omakase is that they run really strict time slots,” Yoojin says. “We got seated at 7:50 p.m.—which is insane to think about.”

Another issue Yoojin and her boyfriend had with the service is that the hostess asked them multiple times to purchase an alcoholic or non alcoholic beverage with their meal. Yoojin said her boyfriend drove and she wasn’t interested in drinking alcohol, but declining once wasn’t enough.

“Asking us throughout the entire omakase experience was unnecessary,” she says. “I did have to cave in and I got the one non alcoholic drink they had. Which was really good, but it just left a bitter taste in my mouth.”

Yoojin also objected to the a la carte menu prices, which she says range from $16-$30. “So, a $30 price point for one piece of sushi, which is practically half the price [of the full meal], is just insane,” she says.

Nashville Omakase Service Pushes Woman ‘Over the Edge’

Yoojin says she was “kind of pushed over the edge” when the hostess approached the couple with the bill “in the middle” of the meal. “So she has her tablet and she asks us if we want to close our tab or pay,” she says. “Even when she was doing this, the chefs, I could literally hear them say to each other, ‘What is she doing?’ So I guess this wasn’t normal, but we ended up just paying.”

The final insult came with the receipt. “That’s when we noticed the promo code wasn’t applied,” she says. She brought it up with the hostess on her way out, but says the hostess told her she couldn’t help them since they’d already paid the tab.

Yoojin asked the hostess to call her manager, and the couple left their contact information with the hostess so that the manager could follow up. “I’m making this video because it’s been a week and a half later and we actually haven’t heard anything back,” she says.

Viewers React to the Nashville Omakase Experience

It’s unfortunate that the service was so lacking, because Yoojin says the sushi itself was fine. “I thought everything was great except for one piece,” she says, the wagyu uni. “I think it’s just the hostess that kind of ruined the experience.”

In the comments section, viewers reacted to the story and offered advice on how to handle the situation.

“Omakase in Nashville does not sound appealing,” wrote one skeptical viewer.

“You should’ve called to follow up, but they should’ve too, obviously,” said a second person.

“The fastest way to get a refund is leaving a 1-star review,” said a third person. “Also, I wanted to try this place, too, but I was skeptical.”

Is This Video About Sushi by Bou?

Multiple commenters suggested that Yoojin is talking about Sushi by Bou, which advertises a 12-course omakase experience for $65. And Yelp reviews for the restaurant seem to back up Yoojin’s complaints about the inconsistent service and pricey a la carte menu. However, others praised the ambience and said they had no problem redeeming the promo code.

All Hip Hop contacted Yoojin via email and Sushi by Bou via website contact form for comment.