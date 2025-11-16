‘These girls are unhinged’: NYC man talks to woman at the bar for 5 minutes. Then she picks up his phone and opens Paypal

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A chiropractor in New York City described a recent uncomfortable situation while having a night out. Specifically, a girl he was chatting to for only five minutes opened up his phone and tried to Paypal herself.

“ The New York City dating scene is absolutely cooked,” said TikTok user Dr. Johnny (@drjohnny_), a popular content creator and chiropractor in a video that’s garnered more than 28,000 views. “These girls are unhinged.”

In the video, Dr. Johnny revealed that he met a woman when he was out at a bar having drinks. After speaking to her for a few minutes, he learned that she was training for the New York City Marathon. He mentioned that he’s a chiropractor and he works with a lot of athletes.

“She says, ‘Great, let me see your Instagram,'” he said. “I catch her trying to send herself a $200 donation from my Papal account to her marathon fund.”

Is the Modern Dating Scene Too Financially Motivated?

A survey done of Australians this year found that a fifth of those asked about their dating criteria cited “financial reasons.” The data suggests that financial security is becoming a driving force in the modern dating world.

In particular, younger generations indicated a higher level of preoccupation with financial circumstances in dating partners. The survey found 32% of Gen-Z respondents said they’ve dated or would date for financial security.

Another survey found 42% of singles rate finances as a top priority when choosing a partner.

Are Dating Scams Becoming More Common?

Romance scams are becoming bolder and more sophisticated. That’s because of organized crime involvement and the prevalence of AI. Millions of people fall victim to these scams every year at a cost of more than $500 billion.

So, if a Tinder match (or even just the person at the bar you’ve been chatting with for five minutes) asks for money, daters should beware.

“If an online love interest asks you for money, that’s a scam. Period. Don’t send a reload, prepaid, or gift card; don’t wire money; and don’t send cryptocurrency to someone you met online,” said Ari Lazarus, a consumer education specialist writing for the Federal Trade Commission.

We’ve reached out to Dr. Johnny for comment via TikTok direct message. We’ll let you know if he responds.