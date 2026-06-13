New York server explains the difference between stemware, jelly glasses, and quartinos—then a former bar owner dines at her restaurant: ‘He wanted a courtyard Marriott pour’

A server shared a frustrating experience with a wine pour that left her seeking serenity after a shift. As it turns out, she’s not alone.

New York-based content creator Kisha Peart (@kishapeart), who posts wedding, acting, and online-centered content, shared a story from a recent serving experience. Peart, who works at a restaurant in New York City, said a recent experience serving a table had her questioning whether she was on Earth or not. The post received more than 507,000 views.

Peart’s Experience Serving Wine in New York

Peart shared a story of a particularly frustrating serving experience.

The content creator said the table she served requested stemware. Before fully unraveling her story, she clarified, “We do not serve our wine in stemware. It’s part of our restaurant concept.” But her restaurant offers stemware upon request.

Peart said she brought the guest’s wine, and he drank it. She said he then requested another glass of wine served by the bottle. The content creator said the restaurant usually brings out wine in jelly jars, and that the pour she offered in the stemware lined up with what they normally offer all customers.

But she said the customer questioned the pour.

“He looks at me, he goes, ‘This isn’t a pour.’ I think he was trying to say, ‘Oh, when I order a glass of wine, it’s supposed to be an eight-ounce pour,’ or something like that, and basically saying that in the wine glass, if this was a standard pour, it should have been filled basically almost to the brim,” Peart said.

She said she told the man that what she offered was a standard 6 oz. pour, but he claimed it wasn’t based on personal experience. She may have expected the interaction to go smoothly and to move on from the encounter, but she said it didn’t, and he started arguing with her.

The Argument

Peart said she and the man she was serving started debating whether the stemware pour was standard. Peart said he didn’t believe her, no matter what she said. She added that he claimed he was a former bar owner, and that influenced the discussion.

She said that when he requested another glass, she decided to pour the wine from a jelly jar into the stemware glass to show him that the pour was the same. She said she explained the difference between a jelly jar pour and a quartino. Despite that, she said he still didn’t believe he received a standard pour.

Peart said the man said, “Your restaurant told you it was six ounces, and you just believed it.”

She added, “This man is sitting here gaslighting me, telling me that I don’t know what I’m doing. And I said, ‘Sir, I’m just … You know, this is my job. I’m here. This is our standard pour.'”

Peart said the woman the man was with was significantly nicer and more accepting of the pour and that she refused to give the man a larger pour despite him asking for one.

Eventually, the situation de-escalated. Peart said, “They were very nice. It just irked me that this man tried to gaslight me at my own restaurant, telling me that I don’t know what I’m doing.”

The ‘Am I On Earth’ Series

Peart referenced the “Am I On Earth” series, which TikToker Mackenzie (@cokekenz on TikTok) runs. The series details different situations Mackenzie runs into while working at an upscale restaurant.

AllHipHop previously covered a post by Mackenzie in which she described frustration with special requests. Servers have followed suit with their own rants about their experiences, from Peart’s wine-pouring debacle to other content creators’ frustration with customers not expressing their needs. The format has become a popular way to express issues, irritations, or general grievances in the industry.

Servers who question whether or not they’re on Earth also aren’t alone. There’s been a statistical increase in customer-to-employee incivility, according to the Advisory Board. The publication reported that “78% [of workers] said they believe customers treating employees poorly is more common now than it was five years ago.” These workers spanned 25 industries, but the report clearly indicated that workplace incivility has become worse since 2012.

“The customer is always right” policies have been linked to worsening mental health for workers in the hospitality field. According to Safety + Health, more than 80% of hospitality workers report experiencing mental health struggles. Emotional dissonance is proven to increase stress in hospitality workers, which lowers job satisfaction, according to the Journal of Human Resources in Hospitality & Tourism.

AllHipHop has reached out to Peart via email and TikTok direct message. This story will be updated if she responds.