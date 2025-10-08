No Arrests Yet In Mass Shooting At HBCU Football Game That Left Two Dead, 14 Injured

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A Montgomery shooting left two dead and 14 wounded after the Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic, disrupting a major HBCU event in the city’s downtown district.

Police are still looking for the suspects in a mass shooting that erupted late Saturday night near the heart of downtown Montgomery, killing two people and injuring 14 others.

The deadly gunfire happened just hours after the Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic, a historic HBCU football rivalry, brought thousands to the city.

Montgomery Police said gunshots rang out around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Bibb and Commerce streets, not far from the Cramton Bowl stadium where Morehouse College and Tuskegee University had faced off earlier that day. Among the victims were two underage boys, one of whom remains in critical condition.

Police Confirm Ongoing Investigation

In a statement Sunday morning, the Montgomery Police Department confirmed that three victims were in life-threatening condition while nine others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“Detectives are actively pursuing leads and reviewing evidence, including witness statements and surveillance footage,” the department said.

Authorities have not released any information about potential suspects or a motive. A press conference was scheduled for noon Sunday to provide updates.

City Leaders Respond Amid Crime Concerns

The shooting comes as a setback for Mayor Steven Reed, who earlier this year cited a 28% decline in violent crime during the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. The city had recently enacted a youth curfew aimed at reducing late-night violence in the downtown area.

State Rep. Phillip Ensler, D-Montgomery, addressed the incident on Facebook, writing, “I am praying for all of the victims and their loved ones. Let us all hope for and work towards the day of conflict being resolved in a non-violent way.”

Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth also issued a statement, calling for stronger action from local officials. “Fourteen injured, two dead, and others clinging to life after a Saturday shooting in downtown Montgomery,” he posted. “Local leaders must be willing to lead in order to stop the crime and violence.”

Alabama’s Ongoing Struggle With Gun Violence

The latest shooting adds to Alabama’s growing list of gun-related tragedies. According to CDC data, the state ranked fourth in firearm death rates in 2023, with 25.6 deaths per 100,000 residents. Alabama reported more gun deaths that year than New York, despite having a much smaller population.

Just over a year ago, a mass shooting in Birmingham left four people dead and 17 injured. That incident led to a state ban on Glock switches, a legislative effort supported by Ensler.

Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic Marred by Violence

The Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic is one of the most celebrated events on the HBCU calendar, drawing alumni, students and supporters from across the country. Held annually in Montgomery, the game is more than a sporting event—it’s a cultural gathering.

This year’s celebration ended in tragedy, casting a shadow over what is typically a weekend of community pride and school spirit.

Police are expected to release more details during the scheduled press briefing at noon Sunday.