‘I have been gate keeping this for years’: North Carolina woman goes to Planet Fitness. Then she reveals how to use the HydroMassage chairs without a Black Card

A North Carolina influencer goes to Planet Fitness to reveal how to use the hydro chairs without a Black Card membership. Viewers tell her it’s not that secret or that effective a hack. Here’s why.

TikTok creator Brittany (@ohhsoyourbrittany_) posted a video with her “secret” on Jan. 9. “Listen, if you don’t have a black card membership but you still want to use the HydroMassage chairs at Planet Fitness, let me show you a secret,” she says.

The video cuts to Brittany in one of the massage chairs. HydroMassage chairs use water to massage users. It is supposed to stimulate blood circulation, reduce inflammation, and promote relaxation.

“Alright, guys, as you can see, I’m where the HydroMassage chairs are, and this is what you do,” she says. “You go to the login screen, and you type in these numbers … And boom, now you can enjoy a free massage.”

Viewers React to the North Carolina Woman’s Planet Fitness HydroMassage ‘Secret’

In the comments section of the video, viewers reacted to Brittany’s decision to not only use the hack but also share it on a public platform.

“They can see you did that from the front desk,” wrote one viewer. Brittany replied, “Oh really?”

A second person said, “Everything doesn’t need to be posted on the internet. They will change this.”

A third person said, “Just pay the $5 extra a month and be done with it.” Someone else said, “I’m a Planet Fitness employee. Definitely do this at your own risk. It would be chaos, though. People have reservations and are waiting in line.”

Another employee pointed out, “Those codes are different at every club.”

This Isn’t the First HydroMassage Code Leak

Planet Fitness Black Card membership holders can use the HydroMassage chairs at no additional cost. The base membership fee is $15, and the Black membership is generally $25 per month.

The kiosks generally require a token, sign-in credential, or front desk activation. Because Planet Fitness employees have access to a code they can input into the kiosk to get the machines started, occasionally, one of the codes pops up online.

Last year, a member posted to Reddit’s r/PlanetFitnessMembers asking who was giving out the codes and reporting that it could cause an issue for the next person in line. “I often have to ask a PF employee to restart a massage chair because it is sometimes used by someone that has the code and it doesn’t work properly after they leave,” the person wrote.

The person said they asked an employee about another member who was allegedly using an employee code. “So I ask if there are no consequences to using a code and [the employee] tells me she’s made a note because they come in often,” they wrote. “My question. Who’s giving out the code?”

One employee wrote in to say it has consequences for staff. “When I see my codes posted anywhere I change them,” they wrote. “It’s so inconsiderate and makes staff get yelled at when we assign someone to a chair and someone is in it and they shouldn’t be. Just go to the desk and do it like you’re supposed to.”

AllHipHop contacted Brittany via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also contacted Planet Fitness via email for comment. We will update this story if either party replies.