New York City woman goes to Victoria’s Secret. Then she flashes the worker. Apparently, it happens all the time

‘Something about being in that store would just make people go crazy.’

A woman who used to work at Victoria’s Secret is sharing a genuinely terrible part of the job and overall experience. Apparently, customers get a little bit more unhinged in the store, leading to flashing incidents and other unruly behavior.

TikTok content creator Aubrey Thurman (@thurmanatorsalvation), a comedian and screenwriter living in New York City, shared her experience previously working at Victoria’s Secret in a video with over 1,280 views. In her TikTok, she expressed that customers would do outrageous things, like flashing employees. She wasn’t sure exactly why customers felt comfortable doing so.

Why’d Customers Constantly Flash This Victoria’s Secret Worker?

Thurman had more than just a few stories about Victoria’s Secret. For one, she says people would flash her to show her what Victoria’s Secret bras they had on, leading to her finding the selection for them in-store.

“People would walk in like every day, flash me and be like, ‘What bra do I have on right now?’ And I would have to be like, ‘Uh, that’s the Body by Victoria lightly lined demi. Here, let me show you where that is.’”

In the comments section, she also shared another particularly wild encounter where a woman peed on the floor of the store.

She added that there were multiple other encounters during her time working at Victoria’s Secret that were similarly outrageous and wild. These two seemingly stuck out to her, though, as she directly called them out in her video.

Other Victoria’s Secret Employees Chime In

In the comments section, TikTokers explained one reason why a Victoria’s Secret customer might flash an employee, although it still would be considered inappropriate. People coming into the store wearing Victoria’s Secret products might want to show the employee what bra they had on to find it again rather than outright wanting to flash the employee for fun.

But, “half the time the bra would be too old and we wouldn’t carry a similar one anymore,” said one viewer with personal experience.

Thurman replied to the comment, saying, “happened too often rippppp.”

Redditors Have Similar Experiences

On platforms like Reddit, other employees echoed similar stories to what Thurman went through. For instance, one Victoria’s Secret employee tried to sell a pair of V-string thongs to a woman who happened to come in with her husband. Then, the husband made a comment that had the employee reeling.

“I had a customer come in with his wife and I was showing them some v-strings and he said he wanted to see me in it…while in front of his wife,” the Redditor said.

Then, another Victoria’s Secret employee saw a child in the store literally pee on themself, partially because of some confusing parental instructions. “[A] mother was shopping the panty bar and [her] daughter tells her mom that she needed to use the bathroom… The mom tells her daughter ‘WELL GO’ … So the daughter pees on herself by the panty bar…I was in disbelief [because] what mom would tell her daughter to pee herself while shopping,” they wrote.

One Woman Takes the Cake

There are even worse situations. One Redditor had a laundry list of experiences, many of which felt like and probably are crimes. “Grown women [expletive] in the fitting room. Drug paraphernalia, including needles [in returns]. Man trying on bras and [expletive] off. Walking into a fitting room and [a] woman [is] giving [a] man [an] [expletive]. ‘Grab and goes’ where staff are physically pinned down,” she listed.

So, it turns out that working at Victoria’s Secret can actually push employees to see, hear, and experience some of the worst things to happen in a retail environment. And no, it does not seem like the Victoria’s Secret employees were very happy about that, either.

AllHipHop reached out to Thurman via TikTok direct message and comment. We’ve also reached out to Victoria’s Secret via email for comment. We’ll let you know if either party responds.