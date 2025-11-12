‘Look like something LUSH would sell’: Ohio Taco Bell worker reveals Baja Blast Pie. Then she takes a bite, concerning viewers 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

‘Y’all she just tryna keep her job.’

An Ohio Taco Bell worker recently tried the new Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pie, which is a promotional item that some commenters think is indicative of 2025’s unhinged fast food marketing era.

TikTok creator TaCara (@tmprettyy) posted a video of her Baja Blast Pie review on Oct. 30. The video shows TaCara with a slice of the turquoise pie that she says she let thaw for about an hour.

The consistency of her slice is gummy, but she takes a bite. She can’t quite put her finger on the flavor. “It’s not terrible,” she says.

She takes a second bite to be sure. “It’s not bad,” she confirms. “This is—it’s not bad. I definitely give this a seven out of 10. I can’t really tell y’all if it tastes like Baja Blast.”

Ohio Taco Bell Worker Taste Tests Baja Blast Pie

TaCara says she’s never had a key lime pie, so she can’t specifically compare it to anything. But she says, “Definitely let it sit. I don’t eat this frozen. I’ve seen people eat this frozen. It says ‘thaw for 30 minutes.'”

The instructions are to allow it to thaw for at least 30 minutes or up to 4 hours. TaCara says, “It tastes like [something] for a summer day, not like Thanksgiving. [It’s] $20, though.”

The comments varied in their opinions about the pie’s appearance. “This look like something LUSH would sell,” said one person. “Why is it stretching like play doh?” another person asked.

Is TaCara Just Trying to Keep Her Job?

One person suggested she only did the video out of pressure. “Y’all she just tryna keep her job,” they said. One commenter noted that Taco Bell is straying away from its classics, saying, “They should’ve just kept the caramel apple empanadas.”

One person made the best joke: “In a few years y’all gone be calling the number for the class action lawsuit for mesothelioma.”

TaCara made a follow-up video admitting she likely shouldn’t have purchased the pie if she didn’t work at Taco Bell. But she says that because she is more of a “chocolate” person versus going for citrus flavors. She also notes that each participating location was only allotted 12 pies.

Taco Bell’s Limited Edition Baja Blast Pie

The extremely limited-edition pie sold out in many locations after its launch on Nov. 6. It was first teased at the Live Más Live event in 2024 and made a cameo during Mountain Dew Baja Blast’s 20th anniversary celebration.

Priced at $19.99, the graham cracker-crust pie is sold only whole (not by slice) and is available in-store for a limited time. It transforms the soda into a citrus-flavored, key lime pie-adjacent dessert, explicitly designed to go viral on social media.

It’s part of an escalating trend where fast food chains create increasingly bizarre collaborations purposefully designed to cut through digital noise. Right now, there’s everything from Hidden Valley Ranch lip balm to pretty much whatever you want in dill pickle flavor, banking on shock value and FOMO to push sales.

Food Network called it “otherworldly—sort of like an alien key lime pie” and positioned it as perfect for Friendsgiving. We’ll let you be the judge.

All Hip Hop reached out to @tmprettyy and Taco Bell for more information.