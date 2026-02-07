‘If the cook comes out the back it’s about to be on’: San Antonio man goes to Jim’s. Then he gets ‘dinner and a show’

A San Antonio Jim’s restaurant turns into a full-blown spectacle when the cooks leave the kitchen to de-escalate and ultimately remove a couple of unruly patrons. Here’s what went down.

TikTok creator JustHereLaughing (@justlaughing13) posted footage of the incident on Jan. 21. The video shows a man dressed in shorts and a T-shirt with a large pack strapped to his back. He is clearly in the process of verbally assaulting either a staff member or another patron.

JustHereLaughing identifies the restaurant as Jim’s at Loop 410 and Broadway in San Antonio. “Got dinner and a show,” they wrote in the caption.

What Happened At This San Antonio Jim’s Restaurant?

The entire exchange lasts four and a half minutes. It involves a lot of cursing and posturing by the customer. About 30 seconds in, viewers can see several cooks from the back exiting the kitchen to de-escalate the situation.

About half a dozen Jim’s employees and customers eventually ushered out the man and his companion, another man in a black hoodie. The duo continues causing a scene until they are eventually chased off the property by the Jim’s defense crew.

After a couple of minutes of screaming profanity, the two men eventually crossed the 410 access road, leaving the restaurant patrons finally in peace.

Viewers React to the Jim’s Restaurant Incident

In the comments section of the video, viewers weighed in on the behavior of everyone involved.

“So glad to see men stepping up and helping and not just standing and filming while the guy tears up the place,” wrote one viewer.

A second person said, “If the cook comes out of the back, it’s about to be on. It’s the only fun thing about being a cook in a restaurant.”

“When people wear a backpack into a restaurant, 96% of the time there’s going to be a problem in some way,” said a third person.

Someone else said, “Here’s the thing and I know a lot of people won’t like it, but San Antonio is very diverse and inclusive and we have gotten a lot of people from other cities. Unfortunately, it makes for problems and this has been happening for the last 20 years.”

Another person invoked the popular San Antonio-themed freestyle that people now commonly set to videos of chaos ensuing in the Alamo City.

Several people in the comments section also mentioned that Jim’s location is one of the best and most convenient in the city. Others mentioned the Jim’s on Hildebrand and San Pedro as well as Culebra and 1604.

Jim’s In The News

Other locations are in the news for less flattering reasons. In 2024, a man walked into Jim’s Restaurant at Loop 410 and Perrin Beitel Road after someone stabbed him at a nearby bus stop. He later passed from those injuries. The same Jim’s location, which is minutes away from the one in the TikTok video, was also in the news last year due to an early morning fire that originated in the kitchen.

AllHipHop contacted the creator via TikTok comment and direct message. We also contacted Jim’s corporate via online contact form for comment. We will update this story if either party responds.