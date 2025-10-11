‘His name is Max’: Texas couple dine at Waffle House. Then the server makes the mistake of calling the boyfriend ‘baby’. Now folks say girlfriend went too far

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A Waffle House server is checking on a couple when she calls the husband “baby.” The girlfriend wasn’t having it, and now she’s hearing from the internet a lesson on good old Southern hospitality.

TikTok user Max (@texasbaz) posted a video of the interaction on Sep. 26. The video shows couple Max and Maoly sitting at a Waffle House table eating breakfast. Shortly after the video starts, the couple is approached by their server, who is off-camera.

“Do you need anything else, baby?” the server asks. It’s immediately clear from Maoly’s side-eye that she isn’t a fan of women calling her boyfriend anything other than his Christian name.

Maoly is polite when she tells the woman that his name is Max. But the server, who is on TikTok as That One Waitress, isn’t deterred. “I’m sorry, it’s just a Southern hospitality thing if I call somebody baby,” the woman replies. “I do not want your man.”

Waffle House Server Calls Boyfriend ‘Baby’

In the caption, Max makes it clear by thanking the server for “being such a great sport” that the video was in jest. To make things even clearer, the couple and That One Waitress filmed a follow-up video that shows the roles reversed, with Maoly taking over server duties for the gag. In the second video, That One Waitress is cutting up Max’s waffles when Maoly approaches the table. This time, That One Waitress corrects Maoly when she calls Max by a pet name. “Oh, it’s just Latina hospitality; it doesn’t mean I want your man,” Maoly jokes.

At the end of the video, each of the three asks for people to take the original video as it was meant: A joke. Each video has 7 million views.

Viewers React to the Waffle House Skit

That didn’t stop people in the comments section from jumping to That One Waitress’s defense. One person said, “I heard her accent and immediately knew she meant nothing by it. Poor lady.”

A second person derided Maoly for her behavior. “When Southern hospitality meets ‘insecure in my relationship,’” the person wrote. “The embarrassment.”

“Girl, she doesn’t want your man,” wrote a third person.

It is indeed a common feature of Southern etiquette to call strangers by pet names like “baby.” It’s almost never a romantic advance, but of course it can sound like one to someone from another culture. The skit also plays into the “Toxic Latina” stereotype that some argue reduces an entire demographic into a controlling trope.

Some viewers didn’t buy the couple’s apology. “Had to return to the restaurant for damage control,” one person said. A second agreed, “Blink if you need help, Miss Waitress.”

All Hip Hop contacted Max and Maoly via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also reached out to That One Waitress via TikTok direct message for comment.