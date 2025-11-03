‘This is why you have to be so careful’: Woman goes on girl’s trip to Tokyo. Then she gets stuck in Seoul for using her twin sister’s passport

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A woman traveling to Tokyo on a girls’ trip inadvertently uses her twin sister’s passport on a layover in Seoul. Her travel agent explains what happened.

TikTok creator Kimyatta Travels (@travelboujee) helps folks on the international trips they need to go. In an Oct. 8 video, she explained that she recently planned a girls’ trip to Tokyo for a group of 10 women. Everything went according to the itinerary until only nine of the women made it onto a layover in Seoul.

Immediately, Kimyatta started to look into what happened to the woman, who is named Jasmine. The client told her that Jasmine was taken into custody because she used her identical twin sister’s passport to travel.

The text layover in the video is “One passport, two felonies,” most likely in reference to the passport used and the two twin sisters who, according to the travel companion, are in potential legal trouble. The video has 1129,100 views and over 14,500 likes.

Woman on Tokyo Girl’s Trip Stuck in Seoul

In an update video, Kimyatta revealed that she soon started making calls to figure out Jasmine’s whereabouts. Something about the story didn’t add up, because Kimyatta thoroughly screened each traveler.

“I’m like, ‘Nah, I crossed my T’s and dotted my I’s,'” she said. “I checked all these chicks out before they left the [United States]. I made them get on Zoom with me and show me their passports to make sure their passports were valid.”

After some digging, Kimyatta learned that Jasmine lives with her identical sister in the U.S. Both sisters keep their travel documents, including their passports, in the same pouch.

For the trip, Jasmine took the whole pouch with her. To get on the flight to Seoul, Jasmine showed her own passport. To get on the flight to Tokyo from Seoul, Jasmine mistakenly showed her sister’s passport. This is when airport officials pulled her aside to question her.

“She was not taken into custody, like put in hand cuffs or put in a jail cell,” Kimyatta clarified. But she was brought in for questioning to a room about why she had someone else’s passport.

Ultimately, Jasmine explained the mistake to the people interrogating her in Seoul and eventually boarded a flight to Tokyo. The only issue was that her sister’s passport did get confiscated by customs.

Viewers React to the Girls’ Trip Derailment

“She got off to me really, really, easy, I don’t know who was on her side. Maybe the lord himself,” Kimyatta says about Jasmine’s luck. In the comments, viewers emphatically agreed.

“She’s gotta be more careful; airports don’t play,” wrote one viewer.

“This sounds crazy, because I’m not taking multiple peoples passports or documents with me that I have to be responsible for,” said another person.

However, one kind viewer took pity on the woman. “Innocent mistake. Poor girl,” they wrote.

What Happens If You Use Someone Else’s Passport?

So let’s say you’re actually trying to pull one over on customs by using someone else’s passport, what happens? According to Eisner Gorin Law Associates, a conviction could land you in prison for up to 25 years. Another source, Phillip J. Murphy Law, says that you could be fined up to $250,000.

All Hip Hop reached out to Kimyatta for comment via TikTok message and via email about Jasmine’s situation.