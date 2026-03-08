‘Haley!’: California woman meets man at University of Arizona event. Then she realizes he’s been texting with ‘her’ nonstop for a week

A University of Arizona student sparked online concern after claiming she met a stranger at a party who had been texting her impersonator for more than a week.

On Feb. 28, Haley Dekreek (@haleydekreek) posted a TikTok explaining a startling interaction with a man who suddenly began calling out her name as if they already knew each other. “I walked into the pregame last night, and immediately when I get there, this guy is yelling my name,” says Decreek.

What Made This Particular Interaction So Alarming?

She states that she assumed the man had mistaken her for someone else. But when he approached her directly, it became clear he believed they had already met.

She recalls asking the man questions to clarify where she might have met him. “And I’m like, ‘I’m so sorry, I don’t know who you are,'” she adds. “’What’s your name again? Did we meet?’ And he’s like, ‘Don’t do that to me.’”

She says the man started referencing conversations they had supposedly had over text. “He pulls out his phone, and it literally says my name,” she says. “And I’m scrolling, and it’s days and days, over a week’s worth of text messages that he was having with ‘Haley,’ and it obviously wasn’t me.”

According to Dekreek, the man said he got the number through TikTok, something that Dekreek states had occurred before. She says someone has been repeatedly impersonating her on TikTok, stealing her videos and messaging people while pretending to be her. In some cases, the impersonator has even shared a phone number and carried on conversations with people who believe they’re talking to the real person.

“I literally had to tell him, ‘That’s not me. I’m so sorry. That’s a person impersonating me,’” she says.

She says that she has reported multiple impersonation accounts and managed to get some taken down, but new ones keep appearing. She additionally adds that many of these fraudulent conversations are explicit in nature.

Is This Form of Identity Impersonation Common?

Cases like this are part of a much larger and increasingly common category of online impersonation. According to the Federal Trade Commission, impersonation scams are now among the most frequently reported types of fraud in the United States.

In 2023 alone, the agency received more than 330,000 reports of business impersonation scams and nearly 160,000 reports of government impersonation scams, together accounting for roughly half of all fraud reports submitted to the FTC. Reported losses from these scams topped $1.1 billion that year.

While many impersonation schemes involve scammers posing as companies or government officials, the same tactics increasingly appear on social media, where fake accounts mimic real people. Researchers note that impersonators often copy profile photos, repost videos, and contact followers or strangers while pretending to be the original user. A 2025 survey from the Pew Research Center found that 73% of U.S. adults reported experiencing at least one type of online scam or cyberattack. Many of these cases involved hacked accounts, fraudulent messages, or identity impersonation.

AllHipHop reached out to Dekreek for comment via TikTok direct message and email. We will update this story if she responds.