A Las Vegas grandmother shares a video of a strange material floating in a bottle of Walmart-brand Parent’s Choice water. Viewers are in disbelief and grossed out.

TikTok creator Toni (@toni4jesus) posted a video with the woman’s discovery on Nov. 11. “I felt something weird coming from the bottle and I immediately stopped drinking it,” the other in the video says. “I had already swallowed a couple of gulps. I dumped the rest of this bottle into this glass.”

The woman then proceeds to show viewers the bottle she was drinking from: Parent’s Choice, which, according to the label, is fluoride free. In the cup, viewers can see two globs of white material floating in the water. Toni tells the woman to spray the material with alcohol, which she does. “It starts moving,” she says.

“Found parasites in bottled water,” says the video’s layered text. The video has almost 3,000 likes and over 78,300 views.

In the comments, viewers discuss what the “parasites” could actually be and expressed disgust at their appearance in this bottled water.

“That’s why I drink tap water filtered by me,” said one viewer.

“She didn’t see that in the clear bottle???” asked a second person. Toni replied, “I think it was because the bottle was so small. It’s the 8-oz bottle. The label actually covers most of the bottle. When you don’t inspect your water first, you wouldn’t realize until you feel it in your mouth.”

Another viewer guessed, “Bacterial colony.”

Is Bottled Water Safe to Drink?

There are several options for clean water sources. In some cities, tap water is perfectly safe to drink. Other households prefer to purify their tap water with a filtration system. And of course, then there’s bottled water. But what’s actually the safest choice?

While bottled water is often considered the safest option for drinking, there are other solid options. One drawback from bottled water is that it may contain microplastics.

“Studies have shown that some bottled water can contain microplastics, chemicals from plastic leaching, and even bacteria if not stored properly,” says the pipe company Reliable Services.

This company recommends a high-quality home water filtration system. That way you can skip the microplastics altogether.

One of those studies in particular found that antimony, a contaminant from industrious sources like mining and natural leaching, was found in several bottled water brands in Europe and Canada.

All Hip Hop has reached out to Toni for comment via TikTok message and comment. We also reached out to Walmart, Parent’s Choice umbrella company, via email.