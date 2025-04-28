Cory Booker, Hakeem Jeffries And Persist Network Fight For Justice On Capitol Hill Using John Lewis’ Spirit

At a powerful sit-in on the Capitol steps, leaders and activists came together to honor John Lewis’ legacy and call for action against growing threats to democracy and justice.

Georgetown University Professor Dr. Nola Haynes Discusses What Was Accomplished On The Steps Of The Capitol Over The Weekend.

Yesterday, I had the profound honor of speaking on the steps of Capitol Hill during a powerful sit-in organized to honor the legacy of the late John Lewis and to commemorate his own courageous sit-in in 2017.

Alongside Senator Cory Booker and Representative Hakeem Jeffries, we gathered not just as politicians, but as advocates for justice, unity, and the enduring power of grassroots activism. The theme of our demonstration—“Good Trouble”—was a phrase that resonated deeply throughout the day, reflecting John Lewis’ unwavering commitment to fighting for the rights of all Americans.

This sit-in was not merely a performative act; justice is not performative. The sit-in was steeped in the rich traditions of faith and social justice, principles that John Lewis championed throughout his life. I was present as a representative of the Persist Network, a woman-led rapid response organization formerly known as Women for Harris. This powerful coalition was founded by the inspiring Rhonda Foxx and I stood among leaders who share a collective vision for a more equitable future. Our gathering was a reminder that activism is rooted in community and that voices from all walks of life matter.

As the sit-in progressed, we were joined by a diverse array of speakers, including Senators Adam Schiff, Raphael Warnock, and Angela Alsobrooks, along with Representatives Maxwell Frost and Sydney Kamlager-Dove. Each voice added to the rich tapestry of our collective struggle, underscoring the urgency of our cause. We were also honored to hear from the Little Lobbyists and Santiago Mayer, the Gen-Z founder of Voters of Tomorrow, emphasizing the importance of engaging young people in the political process.

The event was an interfaith celebration, with faith leaders from Christian, Muslim, and Jewish communities coming together to speak and sing. This diversity of belief was a powerful testament to our shared values of compassion, justice, and solidarity. As we united in song and prayer, the spirit of hope and resilience filled the air, reinforcing the notion that we are stronger together.

Our sit-in aimed to challenge the House Budget proposal that would impose devastating cuts to Medicaid, a program vital for the health coverage of 72 million Americans, and to food assistance programs that help feed families in need. President Trump had promised to protect American families, yet this budget starkly betrays that commitment while simultaneously offering tax breaks to the wealthiest. These issues are not abstract; they are everyday kitchen table concerns that affect millions of Americans, and we cannot stand idly by as the most vulnerable among us are left to suffer.

Senator Booker and Representative Jeffries demonstrated remarkable resolve, sitting on the steps for twelve hours, beginning their vigil as a duo and drawing attention to the plight of working-class constituencies. I had the privilege of documenting this significant moment for seven hours before speaking alongside them, as well as fellow Persist Network members Suzanne Lambert and Monique Pressley. We were later joined by Representative Jamie Raskin.

In honoring John Lewis, we reaffirmed our commitment to “Good Trouble” and the tireless pursuit of justice. This day will remain etched in my memory as a reminder of the power of collective action and the importance of standing firm in the face of injustice. As proof, over 6 million people tuned into the livestream and millions helped the sit-in go viral online. Together, we are a force for change, and together we will continue to fight for the rights and dignity of all.

This fight for the soul of democracy, equality, and decency is a moral fight, a theme that resonated throughout the day. Senator Booker is paving the way, charting a political legacy rooted in the moral philosophy of Good Trouble. He is fresh off his famous 25-hour filibuster-protest.

What Good Trouble will you, as a reader, get involved in to ensure your family has the dignity to live freely without persecution and free from an increasing autocratic administration? The truth is, whether you like it or not, democracy is the only system on earth where Black people have a chance to advance. Authoritarianism is the opposite, and this is where the U.S. is heading, fast. Community, get into some Good Trouble. We can’t afford to sit this righteous fight out.

Our ancestors did not, nor can we.

Dr. Nola Haynes is a professor at Georgetown University. She also is a weekly panelist on “Roland Martin Unfiltered.” She can be found at @NolaHaynes.