How Trump, Elon Musk & DOGE Are Like The Joker As $135 Billion Burns

Super villains, dystopian movies and government all collide in our reality. Chuck Jigsaw Creekmur discusses.

In The Dark Knight, there is a particular scene where the Joker burns an unimaginable amount money. It is one of the film’s most defining moments, chaotic, theatrical and profoundly unsettling. It takes place inside a dim, dark warehouse owned by Gotham’s mob with Joker as the centerpiece.

At the center of the wear house are billions of bucks stacked floor to ceiling in a crude pyramid. It’s impressive. It is also grotesque. It clearly symbolizes the mob’s greed as a physical monument. Joker climbs to the top of the pile dragging the mob’s accountant behind him. He casually sits Lao, the mob accountant, on the very top, like a sacrifice.

Below, the mob bosses look on, expecting a deal. Instead, Joker gives them one of his most telling lines:

“It’s not about the money… it’s about sending a message.”

Then he lights a single match.

At the point, our government feels like a scene in a Batman movie, the futuristic, dystopian versions like Frank Miller’s Dark Knight.

DOGE. I think it is time to recognize it was never reform effort. It was, at best, a cruel stunt. Unlike Joker in the movie, your government – our government – is not burning their own money. This costly, chaotic, wildly irresponsible act burned up American taxpayer money. The project strutted in with unchecked swagger, promising to rewrite the rules of government spending. Instead, it crashed into reality and left $135 billion in damage behind.

That’s not political spin or partisan math. That’s the figure from the nonpartisan Partnership for Public Service, and it exposes the truth Trump and Musk never wanted to admit: their “efficiency revolution” was nothing more than a bonfire built out of our money.

The Numbers Tell the Story — and the Story Is Ugly

DOGE started with the grand pledge of cutting $2 trillion in waste. The kind of number designed for headlines, but not accuracy. Then Musk walked it back to $150 billion. Now independent analysts say even that scaled-down figure was inflated by as much as 80 percent.

That’s not reform, that’s cap. Lies. Myth-making.

They bragged about canceling contracts worth billions when the paperwork showed those contracts were worth millions. In other cases, DOGE claimed “savings” for canceling contracts that had already expired. It was a PR spin that went on and on unchecked.

A Workforce Purge With a Massive Price Tag

Here’s where the real damage appears: DOGE didn’t just trim fat, it actually amputated limbs from the work force. More than 260,000 federal workers have been pushed out through firings, buyouts and early retirements. That’s a destructive, rampant destabilization.

Entire agencies are hollowed out. You cannot just recreate that sort of institutional knowledge. Younger worker cannot be trained in a week The IRS faces an exodus so large it threatens basic government function. When you fire the people who collect taxes, you collect fewer taxes. Even the Joker is smarter than that.

Yale’s Budget Lab determined that the departure of 22,000 IRS employees will cost the government $8.5 billion in lost revenue in 2026, and nearly $200 billion over a decade.

The math ain’t mathing.

The Price of Chaos

There are some numbers that made plenty of sense when broken down. Productivity number. Workers spent hours each week responding to Musk’s email scavenger hunts demanding lists of their “five accomplishments.” Analysts estimate those disruptions ate up 165,000 hours of labor. Count how much a governmental ego trip cost Americans.

Burn It Down

And now, quietly, without ceremony, DOGE has been burned like that stack of money the Joker devalued. Gone. Ten short months after its triumphant rollout, it ends in silence. But we know.

Nothing Musk and Trump promised came true.

Not the savings.

Not the efficiency.

Not the cleaner, smarter government.

Instead, DOGE left behind a broken workforce, a trail of confusion and a price tag that would make any deficit hawk choke.

The Real Cost

This Trump–Musk alliance is selling a government too gutted to function, but somehow more expensive than ever. The workforce remains so battered it can’t carry out basic tasks. A tax system starved of the personnel it needs to enforce the law. And a public left footing an ever-growing bill.

DOGE was supposed to be a revolution in efficiency.

Instead, it stands as one of the most expensive cautionary tales in modern governance.

The truth is simple:

They didn’t cut waste.

They created it.

They didn’t save taxpayer dollars.

They torched them.

And now it’s up to the American people to sift through the ashes.

A comic super villain has more principles.