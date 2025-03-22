Kendrick Lamar & The Weight Of Righteousness: A Peak Into Contradictions & Growth

Kendrick Lamar’s music reveals a deeply human struggle with morality, showing that even Hip-Hop’s most respected voice is still learning, growing, and facing his flaws head-on.

Kendrick Lamar has often been seen as Hip-Hop’s moral guide, almost like a “prophet,” dealing with the pressures of fame, faith and what people expect from him.

But as everyone picks apart his lyrics and actions, the real question is: Is Kendrick really the voice of what’s right, or is he just another person trying to figure out life’s tough choices like the rest of us?

Expecting any artist—or anyone, really—to be completely perfect is an impossible standard. Kendrick’s music shows that morality isn’t something set in stone but something that changes based on what he’s been through and learned, even from his mistakes. Maybe the most real thing about Kendrick is that he’s not pretending to be perfect; he’s honest about still figuring things out, just like everyone else.

Throughout Kendrick’s discography, he has never shied away from speaking on the moral battles he faces, in addition to the other topics he discusses. On his third studio album, To Pimp a Butterfly, he goes through an introspective journey that touches on his struggles with fame, temptation and the responsibility to be a voice for the Black community on tracks like “u,” where he beats himself up for not doing enough for the Black community, and “These Walls,” which explores how cycles of revenge and lust can distort personal and collective morality.

“The Blacker the Berry” is perhaps the most direct confrontation of his moral paradox, where he fiercely denounces racial injustice while acknowledging his own contradictions—hence the meaning behind the album title: how something beautiful (the butterfly) can be manipulated, exploited or “pimped” by the forces around it.

Even before To Pimp a Butterfly, Kendrick poses this moral dilemma in good kid, m.A.A.d city, an album that provides a look into a young Kendrick caught at a crossroads between the streets and salvation, survival and righteousness, where gang culture, peer pressure and violence threaten to pull him into the very cycles he hopes to escape.

So, where did the shift in the narrative about Kendrick occur? I would say it was with the release of Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. People were upset with Kendrick’s use of the f-slur, as well as the inclusion of Kodak Black on the album—someone known to have numerous allegations of abuse.

Although I don’t agree with the use of the slur or the inclusion of Kodak Black, I believe their presence adds another layer to the moral complexities of Kendrick Lamar as a human being who grapples with contradictions, accountability and the reality that human growth is not linear and is often filled with imperfections.

The album itself breaks down the “morally right” Kendrick and instead presents us with a Kendrick who is flawed—battling internal biases, toxic behaviors and the generational cycles of trauma he has both suffered and perpetuated.

The big rap beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake last year got a lot of attention, with many people viewing Kendrick as the morally righteous one, calling out Drake over serious allegations involving underaged women.

Now, with Drake suing Universal Music Group over the beef, it’s reigniting the conversation around Kendrick Lamar’s moral compass, especially considering how he himself was criticized not too long ago.

The moral spotlight continues to shine on Kendrick as people question his choices, like his feature on Playboi Carti’s MUSIC, despite Carti also having troubling allegations. These contradictions show how tricky the idea of morality is in the music world, reminding us that no artist is perfect or free from critique. Even someone like Kendrick—seen by many as a voice of reason—is still just a human dealing with the same tough moral issues as anyone else.

Through it all, Kendrick Lamar shows us that being human is complicated, and our sense of right and wrong isn’t always clear-cut. He’s not the perfect role model some people make him out to be, nor is he a completely lost cause as others would claim.

Instead, Kendrick reflects the struggles we all face—dealing with contradictions, flaws, and the ongoing evolution of who we are. His music and life serve as a reminder that growing as a person is messy and imperfect.

By accepting his own flaws and moral confusion, Kendrick encourages us to do the same, showing that, like everyone else, he’s still learning and figuring things out. I think it’s important that we show him grace—just like we’d want grace shown to ourselves.