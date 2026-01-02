New Year, New Hip-Hop: Why It’s Time To Stop Complaining & Start Building

Happy New Year.

As we step into a new year, the phrase “new year, new me” always makes its rounds. People hit the gym. They change their diets. They adjust their habits. They set goals. Essentially, they prepare themselves for a better life.

Words like manifestation and focus start to surface. At their core, these ideas are about taking control of your destiny, your actions and your hopes for the future. My hope is that we take these same principles and apply them to our culture of Hip-Hop.

Why?

Hip-Hop is like a living, breathing human being. Unlike many other art forms, it is not rooted in capitalism, even if it sometimes appears that way. It is rooted in people, struggle, hope and dreams. It is rooted in change. It is rooted in a collective decision to make things better.

The intentionality of the pioneers and founders was boldly fearless and rebellious. When those individuals and groups pushed back against the system, they were not thinking about money. They were thinking about pride, creativity, change, positivity and confronting reality head-on and saying “no.”

That is where we are now, culturally. Ironically, the loudest voices declaring that Hip-Hop is dead often come from within the culture itself. You do not hear that same sentiment echoed nearly as loudly from the outside.

Yes, there are forces that help fuel this narrative. There are people who bankroll, promote, and ensure that the most destructive elements of our culture become commercially successful and highly visible. That part is real. But there is another side.

That other side is what we want.

What we want is collective control over what we create, ownership of the financial upside, and control of the platforms that carry our voices. We need platforms. Constantly staring at Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and similar spaces is no longer sustainable. We must invest in and build platforms that respect our lives, our young people, our elders, and our artistry and that reflect the world we actually want to see.

So this New Year, I challenge us to apply to Hip-Hop what we apply to our own lives. Manifest greatness. Set goals. Treat the culture like something you truly care about. And if you do not care, then be honest about that. You do not have to perform concern or posture as a savior. The constant negativity, contrarian takes, and outrage-for-attention only undermine the work of those operating with genuine intention.

2025 was a strong year for the art. Some will point to chart positions, or the lack of them, as proof of decline. I disagree. I see it as a return to culture. A return to substance. A reminder that we do not need mainstream validation to recognize greatness. The continued emergence and consistency of artists across the spectrum shows that Hip-Hop is still in a creative renaissance.

Here is to another year of growth, ownership, creativity and forward movement for Hip-Hop. Less complaining. More action.

Peace,

Chuck Jigsaw Creekmur, CEO AllHipHop

