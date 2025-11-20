Nicki Minaj Is Doing Trump’s Nasty Work — PERIOD

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj’s UN speech wasn’t a humanitarian plea, it was a polished delivery of Donald Trump’s misleading foreign-policy narrative.

Oh, we going there today.

Nicki Minaj done turned the United Nations into a MAGA pep rally, and I’m not even gonna pretend this is normal. Sis got up there acting like she’s the hood’s foreign ambassador when really she’s just the latest influencer in Donald Trump’s political street team.

Let me lay out every single way she’s playing people… because this is a masterclass in deception.

Nicki’s out here parroting Trump like she’s reading off his teleprompter

Everything she said at the UN?

Straight out the MAGA starter pack.

Christians “under attack.” Nigeria “in crisis.” Faith “being hunted.”

None of that lines up with actual data from people who live there.

But it lines up perfectly with Trump’s fear-mongering script.

Sis is literally the lyrical version of Fox News at this point. Do these people even go to church?

She propped Trump up like he’s some savior of Africa

Thanking Trump for his “leadership”?

WHAT leadership?

He’s threatening to invade Nigeria like he’s auditioning for Call of Duty.

Nicki did everything but hand him a Grammy for “Best Humanitarian Cap.”

She’s laundering MAGA propaganda through celebrity clout

This is the dangerous part.

Trump says something inflammatory.

No one outside his bubble cares.

Nicki repeats it, suddenly it’s global.

She’s the hood’s favorite political weapon now.

They using her like a Trojan horse in Louboutin heels.

She pretending she’s some kind of humanitarian when she’s being booked by Trump’s people

Let’s stop acting naïve.

Trump’s adviser personally arranged her UN appearance. She has been calling his name for months.

This was a placement.

She didn’t “speak truth.”

She delivered talking points. For Trump.

She’s amplifying lies proven false by experts and Nigerians themselves

Actual researchers, the Nigerian ones, said the violence is NOT religious.

It’s not “Christians under siege.”

Both Christians and Muslims said, “This ain’t what’s happening.”

Nicki ignored ALL of that to boost Trump’s narrative.

That’s not activism.

That is manipulation.

She using “faith” as a new costume for political clout

She claimed she’s always stood up for the persecuted.

Chick, stop.

You have not been outside like that. You were not speaking up at any other point.

You are no “warrior of the oppressed” and this arc suddenly popped up when Trump started winking at her online.

She’s dipping her toes in White House propaganda like it’s a kiddie pool

She reposted:

Trump’s Truth Social scare-posts

MAGA videos

xenophobic and transphobic clips

White House propaganda with her own music playing

But then hits the UN acting like she’s neutral…and natural?

This is recruitment and she is the latest rapper to cross the culture.

She’s soft-launching Trump’s future foreign-policy excuse

When Trump threatens to invade Nigeria “guns blazing,” guess who just gave him cover?

Yep.

Nicki Minaj.

She built the mood board for his next foreign intervention.

illseed Final Word: Nicki Isn’t Helping Anybody But Trump

Nicki Minaj isn’t speaking for Nigeria.

She isn’t speaking for Christians.

She sure ain’t speaking for peace.

She’s speaking for Donald Trump, loudly and proudly, while pretending it’s humanitarian work.

This is the new era: Nicki Minaj, MAGA Ambassador.

And Barbz…you might have some soul searching after this one.

Your queen is not doing any fact-checking.

