2Pac’s People Reportedly Furious Over AI Images Flooding Social Media

Tupac’s people are reportedly exploring – legal and ethical – options after a flood of unauthorized AI-generated images sparked outrage and calls for accountability online.

The internet has been flooded with AI-generated images of Tupac Shakur lately—and not everyone is thrilled about it. While it’s true that Tupac was one of the first cultural figures to be digitally re-created using early forms of artificial intelligence, we’ve entered a new phase where these depictions are being made by people completely unaffiliated with his estate. And according to sources close to the situation, the family isn’t taking it lightly.

I can’t name names because that would violate private conversations, but I can confirm that members of 2Pac’s family are weighing their options. They’re frustrated and, from what I hear, ready to respond publicly. Whether that response will take a legal path or another route remains to be seen, but one person very close to ‘Pac is reportedly preparing to speak out online soon.

The obsession with digitally resurrecting dead icons like 2Pac, Michael Jackson and Kobe Bryant has grown into something unsettling. What began as a creative curiosity has turned into a parade of distorted, disrespectful portrayals that often clash with who these legends really were. It’s becoming exhausting and, frankly, inhumane.

We’ve seen public backlash before. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter, Bernice King, has condemned AI depictions of her father in offensive or inappropriate scenarios. Robin Williams’ daughter has done the same. The question is simple: why don’t creators of this content consider the feelings of the families? What gives them the right to use a person’s image, especially someone who can no longer consent or protect their legacy?

(By the way, I’m not posting them, because that would be off-code.)

The problem only deepens on social media, where these videos spread at lightning speed with zero accountability. Many of these anonymous creators hide behind fake profiles, yet their work goes viral and feeds algorithms that reward engagement, no matter how tasteless or exploitative.

Legally, it’s murky territory, but not for long. A celebrity’s likeness and image are typically controlled by their estate, and those who profit from or misuse them could soon face real consequences. Technology is moving faster than regulation, but that balance won’t last forever.

For now, one thing is clear: this new wave of AI “creativity” is crossing serious moral lines. 2Pac’s legacy—and those of others like him—deserve more than cheap imitation and algorithmic clout. Stay tuned, because this issue is about to heat up.

