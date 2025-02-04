50 Cent Drags Lil Baby Into Big Meech Feud: “WTF He Owe You?” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent stirred up drama online by dragging Lil Baby into his ongoing tension with BMF co-founder Big Meech.

50 Cent is continuing to taunt Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, dragging Lil Baby into the fray after previously calling the co-founder of the infamous Black Mafia Family (BMF) a rat.

On Tuesday morning (February 4), the G-unit boss hopped on Instagram reposting a video from a content creator who goes by Zipwitthedrip, claiming Lil Baby and others canceled performances at Big Meech’s upcoming star-studded “Welcome Back” Concert later this month.

According to the post, Lil Baby axed his appearance at the bash after 50 Cent implied Big Meech was a “rat” and cooperated with the authorities at some point during his case.

50 Cent then added his own rumor about the Atlanta rapper in the caption.

“The funny s### is they was saying @lilbaby pulled up on them in a Ferrari truck pockets full of money, and didn’t give them nothing,” he wrote.

50 Cent added, “Lil Baby was 5 when you got indicted WTF he owe you?” before teasing his explosive BMF documentary.

“Tammy Cowin coming soon !” he added.

50 Cent Taunts “Rat” Big Meech

50 Cent made his “rat” claims about Big Meech after the former Detroit crime family boss joined forces with Rick Ross—a long-standing nemesis of the “Many Men” hitmaker.

Rozay is set to host Big Meech’s “Welcome Back” bash in Sunrise, Florida, on February 13. Ross is also slated to perform his massive hit “B.M.F. (Blowin’ Money Fast)” with Big Meech for the first time.

50 Cent didn’t take the news well, hinting at a “tell-all documentary” that could reveal damaging information about Big Meech. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

Fif’ referenced BMF producer Tammy Cowins, who has been accused of being a federal informant.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent recently announced that the upcoming season of “BMF” would be its last.

Despite the recent tension, 50 Cent linked Big Meech following his release from federal prison last year.