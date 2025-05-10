50 Cent Slams Benzino Over Alleged Snitching: “He Ain’t Right”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent reacted to a recent interview where Benzino discussed accusations of snitching on his nephew after a 2014 shooting.

50 Cent threw another jab in his long-running feud with Benzino by accusing the former “Love & Hip Hop” star of snitching on his own nephew.

The G-Unit mogul reacted to a clip from Benzino’s recent appearance on “The Ghetto Report” podcast.

50 Cent shared a snippet of the podcast on social media, where Benzino appeared to respond to a court transcript allegedly tied to his nephew’s 2014 trial.

In the clip, the host reads a portion of the transcript in which Benzino reportedly said his nephew shot him and “almost” killed him.

“That’s the recordings,” Benzino said, pushing back on the idea that he testified. “That’s not me saying it on the stand.”

50 Cent Reacts To Benzino’s Claims

50 Cent wasn’t buying it. He posted the video on Instagram with a quote from the film “Scarface” to drive his point home.

“YOU WANT ME TO BELIEVE OMAR WAS A STOOLY BECAUSE SOSA SAID SO?” he wrote. “Yes if I say he ain’t right, HE AIN’T RIGHT!”

The incident in question dates back to March 2014, when Benzino was shot by his nephew, G## Scott, during a funeral procession for Benzino’s mother.

Scott later claimed he acted in self-defense and pleaded not guilty to armed assault with intent to murder.

During the podcast, Benzino expressed frustration over the lingering accusations.

“I take offense to being called a snitch still,” he added. “For people even thinking I’m a snitch, cuz I’m so solid and I’ve been in these Boston streets all my life.”

He also claimed it was Scott who contacted authorities after the shooting, not him.

Benzino has long denied cooperating with law enforcement. In a 2016 interview, he said, “My nephew confessed to shooting me at my mother’s funeral, but I didn’t snitch on him.” He added, “I didn’t want to be around them… I felt like I didn’t want any problems. I can love my mother and there doesn’t have to be any problems with family.”