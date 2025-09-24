6ix9ine Calls Offset A “Rat” Over Rumored Affair With Quavo’s Ex Saweetie

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

6ix9ine reignited Migos breakup rumors by accusing Offset of betraying Quavo with Saweetie and calling it “rat material.”

6ix9ine dragged old drama back into the spotlight during a recent podcast appearance, accusing Offset of breaking up Migos by allegedly hooking up with Saweetie, who was dating fellow group member Quavo at the time.

The Brooklyn rapper made the claims during an episode of “One Night with Steiny,” where he tried to flip the script on what defines a “rat” in Hip-Hop culture.

“All these rappers is rats,” 6ix9ine said. “I’m not saying these [are] facts, but this is the rumor. Quavo’s girl was Saweetie, right? They said Offset slept with Saweetie, that’s why the Migos fell out.”

He didn’t stop there. “The game is full of rats. If you sleep with your homie girl, that’s rat material,” he added.

6ix9ine, who’s faced his own backlash over cooperating with federal authorities in a racketeering case, used the moment to question the street code he says Offset and others claim to live by.

“When you join the streets, you sign up for loyalty, right? All these street dudes got ‘Loyalty’ tatted,” he said.

He then challenged the loyalty within the group itself: “Why did Migos split? Why was Takeoff and Quavo riding around dolo for so long? What did Offset do so harmful to not be part of Migos? They still not together til now, and they already lost Takeoff.”

The allegations reference long-standing rumors that began circulating in 2022, a year after Quavo and Saweetie ended their relationship. The two had been together since 2018.

Rumors of Offset’s alleged involvement with Saweetie gained traction online, prompting Offset’s wife Cardi B to jump in.

“No baby you lying!” Cardi tweeted in August 2022. “You makin crazy lies starting s### and putting female rappers in it WIT NO RECEIPTS.”

Signs of the Migos split became public in May 2022 when the group members unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Quavo and Takeoff went on to form the duo Unc & Phew and dropped their joint album Only Built For Infinity Links.

Takeoff was shot and killed in November 2022 in Houston, just months after the group’s apparent breakup.

Despite the past tension, Offset said in August that he and Quavo are back on speaking terms. “We holla at each other every other week. That’s family at the end of the day,” he said on the “7PM in Brooklyn With Carmelo Anthony” podcast.