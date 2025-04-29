Ab-Soul Vents—Let The TDE Rumors Begin

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ab-Soul opens up about the delay in a Soul Burger tour, but unwittingly creates some rumor furor.

Ab-Soul–salute. We appreciate and love the brother and hope for nothing but the best for him. We see he’s held it down and believe in where he wants to go.

But let’s jump right into it. Soul made some comments on the internet that got people talking and I didn’t now what to make of it. Believe it or not, I saw this and just thought about it. Now, I am writing about it.

“SO, ACCORDING TO THE NUMBERS/ANALYTICS OR WHATEVER THE FUCC, A TOUR FOR ME HAS YET TO BE FINALIZED. SOUL BURGER DROPPED LAST NOVEMBER. IM NOT POINTING ANY FINGERS, BUT DAMN. I FEEL LIKE THAT WAS SOME OF MY BEST WORK. SOMETHINGS IN THE WATER FA SHO. THIS FEELS SIMILAR TO THE END OF PHYSICAL DISTRIBUTION, WHICH ULTIMATELY RESULTED IN THE FALL OF MY FAMILY OWNED RECORD STORE ‘MAGIC DISC MUSIC’. I SUPPOSE I SAY ALL THIS TO APOLOGIZE FOR THE DELAY TO ANYONE WHO ANTICIPATES SEEING IT PERFORMED LIVE. I DO HOPE TO SEE YOU SOON.”

That album Soul Burger was so dope, but I get why he’s flustered. The internet immediately went toxic with it. They started to point fingers at TDE, Kendrick Lamar and also Doechii! As we know, Doe got a Grammy this year and Kendrick is on tour with SZA.

Unlike the fans, he said he was not sending shots at his TDE comrades.

“TO BE CLEAR, THAT WAS NOT A JAB AT MY TEAM IN ANYWAY. EITHER THE GAME IS CHANGING(AS IT DOES AND WILL ALWAYS). OR I JUST DIDN’T CONNECT CREATIVELY. NONETHELESS, I CAN ADAPT. IM STILL WORKIN, STILL BLESSED, STILL MOTIVATED.”

Bas from Dreamville came in with the co-sign, “Spoken like a real one. The game has indeed changed. But we move brother. Excited for what’s to come.”

I am glad he is not disgruntled. Personally, I would like to meet him since he put AllHipHop in a song once. Here he is talking about it.

Soul Burger remains a solid piece of art featuring Vince Staples, Doechii, Ty Dolla Sign, J.I.D, Lupe Fiasco and Blxst.