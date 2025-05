Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Album rumors sparked after posters began popping up all over Amsterdam that read, “MISSING: Have you seen this notebook?”

André 3000 fans hoping for a new album from the illustrious MC might be out of luck.

Days after the rumor mill started churning about a possible album rollout, his team is pushing back on the narrative, insisting he really is trying to find his missing notebook.

“He really is seeking help on finding it,” his team told AllHipHop. “It contains sketches and he’s hoping someone in Amsterdam will have picked it up from wherever it was lost.”

The Outkast co-founder and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee sent out the bat signal last week, asking fans to locate his missing notebook. Posters began popping up all over Amsterdam that read, “MISSING: Have you seen this notebook? Blue two-tone hardcover. Last seen in Amsterdam Noord March 29. Black sketches and notes inside. Any information is appreciated. Thank you, Andre 3000.”

He included an email address specifically created for the retrieval mission.

While Outkast has long been put to rest, André 3000’s solo career seems to just be getting started—although it’s not quite what people expected.

In 2024, he released an experimental jazz album called New Blue Sun, which heavily revolved around the flute. The first song, “I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a ‘Rap’ Album but This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time” kind of said it all. The project netted multiple Grammy Award nominations in February, including Album of the Year.

The Rock Hall inductees were announced on April 27 during an episode of American Idol. In addition to Outkast, Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden and The White Stripes were named in the performers category. In the Musical Influence Award category were Salt-n-Pepa and Warren Zevon, while Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins and Carol Kaye landed in the Musical Excellence Award category. Producer Lenny Waronker will also be honored with the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Killer Mike—who won his first Grammy Award for his guest vocals on Outkast’s 2001 single “The Whole World”—told AllHipHop, “The South has truly said something, time and time again and did it while remaining players and so fresh and so clean every step of the way. Thank you Outkast, Organized Noize and RIP Rico Wade.”