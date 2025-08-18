Blueface Sparks Concern With Drastic New Prison Look—Mom Shuts Down Steroid Use Rumors

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Blueface’s new prison photos shocked fans, but his mother insists he’s healthier and stronger than ever behind bars.

Blueface’s latest prison photos stirred up a storm on Instagram Sunday (August 17) as followers reacted to his noticeably bulked-up frame and a fresh batch of face tattoos, prompting a wave of speculation about his health and mental state behind bars.

The rapper is currently serving a four-year sentence for violating probation, but that hasn’t stopped him from making waves online.

The trio of new images, posted to his official account, drew a mix of concern and jokes.

“They need to let him out before he tattoo his nose,” one person quipped.

“WHYYYYYYY U you was so handsome,” another commented.

A third chimed in, “He aged like 50 years in jail.”

Blueface’s Mom Addresses Steroids Claims

As the chatter grew louder, Blueface’s mother, Karlissa Saffold, addressed the rumors during a livestream, where she was peppered with questions about her son’s physical transformation and whether steroids were involved.

“I ain’t never seen nobody on steroids put on that kind of weight and be that kind of zoned in,” she said. “I ain’t never seen him this mentally strong or this physically strong in his entire life. So whatever them s#### is, honey, he might need to keep doing them.”

When asked directly if steroids were in play, she shut it down.

“No,” she said. “How the hell he going to get some steroids? He barely getting some g###### food in there.”

Saffold also dismissed the idea that her son’s appearance was linked to depression.

“I think if he was going to be depressed, that would have been much earlier on,” she said. “I think he’s very excited to get out and make his moves. He has a new love interest. She’s very supportive.”

That new relationship appears to be with a woman named Angela, who has reportedly moved into Blueface’s home and is now living there with his father.

The move suggests a serious commitment, even while Blueface remains incarcerated.

Saffold is already planning a “welcome home” party for her son, scheduled for November 29, 2025.